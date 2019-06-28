Alzheimer’s caregivers support group seeks members

TROY — Family members who are caring for their loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease have a local resource in Miami County.

An Alzheimer’s support group specifically dedicated to caregivers occurs the second Tuesday of every month at StoryPoint of Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. The group meets at 7 p.m. each time. The next session is on Tuesday, July 9.

For those caregivers who are unable to leave their loved one with dementia, they can bring their loved one and respite services are provided during the time of the support group. To schedule respite services, call 440-3600. Individuals are asked to call in advance to schedule respite.

Rebecca Hall, cirector of Care and Support, said, “This support group can be extremely beneficial to families coping with how to be a caregiver for someone with Alzheimer’s disease. The knowledge you gain is invaluable to helping your loved one.”

The Alzheimer’s Association is the premier organization and advocate for families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease. The organization’s 24/7 helpline — which is (800) 272-3900 — connects individuals to a live person.

One part of the Alzheimer’s Association’s mission is to provide care and support to all affected. The organization does that through support groups, education programs, referrals to community organizations, help with enrollment in clinical trials and information that can help people better understand the stages of the disease.

The association also has social workers who can provide individualized education and planning, and an online community resource finder that can help people identify housing options, medical services or community services.

For more information, go to alz.org/dayton.