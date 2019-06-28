Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• LUNCH ON LAWN: The Miami County Cattleman’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich, $8 for a ribeye sandwich or $5 for an all beef hotdog with chips, cookie and pop or bottled water.

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $8 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $12.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A lunch will follow. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• GENEALOGY: The Piqua Public Library offers genealogy assistance on Fridays from 1:30-5 p.m. in the Local History Department. Make an appt. for other days/time 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• SIT SEW: The Piqua Public Library holds Sit N’ Sew on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Louis Room. Bring your sewing machine and project, share ideas while working.

• FRIDAY FLICKS: Friday Flicks will be offered from 1-3:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Only G and PG movies, related to the theme of “Universe of Stories” are shown. After the movie, children will be treated to three games of bingo with prizes. Children of all ages from 5 and up are welcome to attend. Popcorn will be available as well as several types of drinks! This event will take place in the lower level Community Room.

• BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL: The 20th annual Bluegrass Festival at Bradford Schools, sponsored by the Bradford Public Library, will start at 5:30 p.m. and the music will end around 9:30 p.m.

• NIGHT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Discovery Night Hike program from 9-11 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of nature at night. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FOURTH CELEBRATION: The Fourth of July celebation in West Milton will begin in the park and culmiante on July 4 with fireworks.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• TAI CHI: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Tai Chi for Me this summer on Fridays mornings at 11 a.m. Improve your balance, reduce stress, and enhance agility and power following a Tai Chi routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza at 6 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI: Baked spaghetti will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 58 at 6 p.m. Servings include salad, garlic bread and dessert for $8.

Saturday

• FOOD DISTRIBUTION: Shared Harvest Foodbank will offer food distribution from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami County Veterans Services Building in the rear parking lot at 510 W. Water St., Troy. Those in need are asked to bring photo ID for verification. This event is in partnership with the Troy Rec and the Miami County Food Insecurity Committee.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• SIT STITCH: The Piqua Public Library will hold Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room. Bring your crochet, knit or embroidery project and share conversation while working.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• RUMMAGE SALE: Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy, will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in its Education Building on the west side of the church sanctuary. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to The Torrence Medical Fund, which is partnered with Health Partners, The Miami County Dental Clinic, and Partners in Hope with the shared concept that encourages recipients to reclaim charge of the own lives. The Torrence Fund provides financial assistant to meet a legitimate but unaffordable medical need to those in the community in conjunction with critical life skill counseling.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-

SnSorder for $7. Children 10 and under will eat for $3. Breakfast is served from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• POLLINATOR PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will be at the Bradford Public Library every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. for a Universe of Pollinators Quest Program. Students can check out books hand-picked by the park district staff. Activities pertaining to the book are done at home. Once an activity is complete, students can collect prizes. Backpacks put together by the park district will be available for check-out as well to assist with the activities.

• MOVIE MONDAY: Movie Monday, a free event for all ages, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Each week during the summer, staff will show a full length movie (rated PG or G) and even have free popcorn. If students or parents want to bring in their own snack they may do so, but no powdered snacks like Pixie Sticks or Fun Dip and no drinks that have bright dye in them. The movie will follow with a couple of rounds of bingo where students can win prizes. Parents may stay with their children, but movie-goers are chaperoned by library staff and teen volunteers. Bingo will dismiss at 4 p.m.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Zumba this summer on Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. Let’s exercise, have fun, and get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• MONDAY FUNDAY: Make Monday your Funday at the Troy-Miami County Public Library this summer. Visit the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. on Mondays mornings through July 22 to explore the weekly theme, make a related craft, and answer the Question of the Week. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can show their commitment to helping save lives during the Fourth of July holiday week by supporting the Fletcher United Methodist community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• DIY T-SHIRT: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library at 1 p.m. to make a fun and easy reusable bag out of an old T-shirt. The library will provide some T-shirts to choose from or bring your own to personalize. For adults and supplies provided. Make a reservation at tmcpl.org or call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will hold its beginning archery multi-day class on July 1-3 from 9-10:30 a.m. or 1:30-3 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. This series of classes will focus on teaching safety and technique. Equipment is provided. Minimum age is 8 years old. There is a class minimum of three and class maximum of six. Class fee is $20 per person. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Catholic Class of 1953 will meet at noon at at the Covington Eagles.

Tuesday

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A carry-in lunch will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• READ WITH PROPS: Students in grades 3-6 will from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to read with visual props, share ideas, and make illustrations. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• STILLWATER ADVENTURE: For kids entering grades sixth through 12th, Bruknare Nature Center staff has a special one day “Stillwater Adventure” River Float planned from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Join staff as they explore the river while tubing from the center’s main building to our River’s Edge property located on Calumet Road. Along the way participants will use nets to catch and evaluate aquatic creatures, use snorkeling masks to observe the underwater habitat, watch for mammals and birds along the shorelines, and more. The fee is $25 for BNC members or $35 for non-members and includes lunch. Payment is due at registration (cash or check only).

• ADULT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Wednesday

• BOOK CLUB: Join staff at 1 p.m. for an out of this world good time at the annual youth summer book club. Staff will enjoy book discussions, a snack, and crafts. For children in grade 3 and up. Additional scheduled dates for the Beam Me Up Book Club include July 10, 17 and 24. No registration is required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for yoga this summer on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning. Great for beginners. Wear comfortable clothes and bring your own mat. Water will be provided. Please ring the doorbell for entry. Instruction is by DVD. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• BABY & ME: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff during the Summer Library Challenge for Baby & Me Laptime on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. During this 7-week summer session, children from birth to age two and a caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can show their commitment to helping save lives during the Fourth of July holiday week by supporting the Troy Church of the Brethren community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• VETERANS COFFEE: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum Coffee will host its monthly coffee at 9 a.m. with Lornette Darden Dallas, a 23-year Army veteran, speaking on “Women in the Military.” Dallas now serves as career pathways advisor veterans services specialist and health sciences pathway adviser at Edison State Community College. Elevator available. For more information, call http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/.

• KIWANIS: Terry Purke from the Miami Valley Veterans Museum will speak at noon at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

Thursday

• PIQUA EVENTS: Piqua’s annual 4th Fest will be held from noon to 9:30 p.m.. The festival will include live music, food, vendors, activities for the whole family, and more in downtown Piqua. The Piqua Civic Band will perform at 2 p.m. in the Fort Piqua Plaza Hotel Ballroom as part of the Piqua 4th Fest. This performance will be filled with patriotic music, plenty of favorite Sousa marches, and other songs by great American composers. For easy access to the concert, audience members are invited to use the side entrance to the ballroom elevator located between Thoma’s Jewelers and the former restaurant location. The venue is handicap accessible and air-conditioned. Admission to the concert is free, and all are invited to attend. Fireworks will be held at approximately 10 p.m. on the riverfront.

• TROY EVENTS: Troy will celebrate Independence Day by with a parade beginning at 9 a.m., hosted by the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. The parade will proceed down Market Street to the center of town, out West Main Street to Monroe Street. The Troy Rotary Club and Troy Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Fourth of July concert at Treasure Island with the Epic Eagles Tribute Band and the Canada’s Definitive Eagles Tribute Band starting at 7:30 p.m. Troy’s fireworks will be held at approximately 10 p.m. along the levee area.

• CARNIVAL: The West Milton July 4th Celebration Festival runs all day on July 4, beginning at 11 a.m. with a parade and ending with fireworks at 10 p.m. The RocketDogs and Kyleight Ryan will also perform from 6-9 p.m.

• FIREWORKS: The Tipp City Fourth of July fireworks display will be held on Thursday, July 4, at Kyle Park at 10 p.m. The rain date is Friday, July 5.

July 5

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A lunch and will follow at 12:30 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• FRIDAY FLICKS: Friday Flicks will be offered from 1-3:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Only G and PG movies, related to the theme of “Universe of Stories” are shown. After the movie, children will be treated to three games of bingo with prizes. Children of all ages from 5 and up are welcome to attend. Popcorn will be available as well as several types of drinks. This event will take place in the lower level Community Room.

• TAI CHI: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Tai Chi for Me this summer on Fridays mornings at 11 a.m. Improve your balance, reduce stress, and enhance agility and power following a Tai Chi routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• COMMUNITY NIGHT: The Tipp City Community Night tradition continues at 6:15 p.m. with local favorite Eli” followed by the big band sounds of the Kim Kelly Orchestra at 7:30 PM. Guitar balladeer Eli will open the evening of music with his extensive repertoire of classic easy-listening songs that you’re sure to want to sing along with. For information, call or stop by The Hotel Gallery at 667-3696.