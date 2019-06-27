Dayton man charged in Troy carjacking

MIAMI COUNTY — A Dayton man was arrested for an alleged car jacking incident in Troy this week.

Je-Tarre A. Washington, 32, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Troy and Piqua Police officers who located the stolen vehicle in Piqua.

Washington allegedly approached the male driver of a gray Jeep Cherokee at the intersection of Saratoga and Heritage streets in Troy at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Troy Police Department Capt. Joe Long, Washington allegedly beat the car owner in the street to the point of needing medical attention. The man said he was coming home from work when he was struck in the head by Washington, before Washington stole the vehicle. The male subject suffered facial lacerations requiring medical attention and surgery on his ear.

A Piqua Police officer later observed a vehicle that was reported stolen at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday near County Road 25-A and Sherry Drive. The subject, later reported as Washington, fled from the officer and later wrecked the vehicle as he was trying to get on the southbound Interstate-75 ramp near milepost 83. The subject took off on foot and was later apprehended. Washington was later transported to the hospital for difficulty breathing before being incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

Troy Police have charged Washington with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and kidnapping, all first-degree felony offenses. Washington was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving under licence restrictions, and third-degree felony failure to comply.

He has not been arraigned on the charges in Miami County Municipal Court, according to court records.

— Miami Valley Today reporter Sam Wildow contributed to this report.

