Alcohol suspected in head-on crash

By Melody Vallieu

TROY — The driver that caused a two-car accident on Wednesday night faces several charges pending lab results.

According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Eric Lachey, at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a black Mini Cooper driven by Gregory M. Brown, 38, of Brooklyn, Ohio, was northbound on County Road 25-A near WACO Field weaving in and out of traffic when he first struck the curb then crossed over into the southbound lane. He then struck a 2002 grey Chevy Silverado driven by Donald Neikirk, 66, of Tipp City, head-on

Lachey said both Brown and Neikirk were taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. On Thursday, Brown was listed in fair condition, while Neikirk remained in serious condition, both at MVH, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Lachey said Brown is believed to have been driving at excessive speeds and alcohol is suspected in the incident. He said pending lab results, Brown faces an array of charges, including OVI and several traffic violations.

The crash remains under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Troy Fire Department medics and CareFlight nurses load a pair of patients aboard the waiting medical helicopter at WACO Field on Wednesday. A head-on crash left two patients requiring transport for care to Miami Valley Hospital. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/06/web1_062619mju_crash_25a_careflight.jpg Troy Fire Department medics and CareFlight nurses load a pair of patients aboard the waiting medical helicopter at WACO Field on Wednesday. A head-on crash left two patients requiring transport for care to Miami Valley Hospital. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today