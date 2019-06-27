Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

THEFT: A patio set was reported stolen overnight between June 23-24 on the 1800 block of Park Avenue.

Caller advised a friend and another male took a vehicle without permission at approximately 1:15 p.m. on June 24 at Sunoco on North County Road 25-A. Christopher M. Reedy, 42, of Dayton, was charged with fourth-degree felony theft in connection with this incident.

A bicycle was reported stolen off the front porch of a residence on the 500 block of West North Street on June 24.

Property was reported stolen between June 23-25 from a residence on the 600 block of West Greene Street.

ACCIDENT: A two-vehicle accident with no injuries was reported at 8:10 a.m. on June 24 in the area of Broadway Drive and Lindsey Street. The at-fault driver was cited.

A two-vehicle crash with no injuries was reported at 5 p.m. on June 24 in the area of Candlewood Boulevard and South Street.

A vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle at a traffic light at 5 p.m. on June 24 in the area of Clark Avenue and South Main Street. The at-fault driver admitted fault and was cited.

SUSPICIOUS: A caller advised she found drug paraphernalia at the Bethany Center on South Street on June 24. The paraphernalia was collected and placed into evidence to be destroyed.

FRAUD: There was a report of two fraudulent $20 bills that were passed at Walmart on June 24. No suspect information was available.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers responded to the report of a physical disturbance at 8:25 p.m. on June 24 on the 300 block of Harrison Street. This was determined to be an ongoing dispute between an adult female and juveniles in the area. The adult female was warned for disorderly conduct.

HIT SKIP: A hit skip traffic accident was reported at 8:30 p.m. on June 24 at the CSX railroad crossing on Garbry Road. The suspect vehicle was not located.

STOLEN VEHICLE WRECKED: An officer observed a vehicle that was reported stolen at 2:30 p.m. on June 25 near County Road 25-A and Sherry Drive. Subject fled from the officer and wrecked the vehicle as he was trying to get on the southbound Interstate-75 ramp near milepost 83. The male subject took off on foot and was later apprehended. He was taken to UVMC for having difficulty breathing and then was later incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. He was wanted for aggravated burglary in Troy on June 25. The vehicle was towed to the police department where a search warrant will be conducted on the vehicle to obtain property inside the vehicle. Je-Tarre A. Washington, 32, of Dayton, was charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer in connection with this incident.

SUSPICIOUS: Officer located a male suspect who was involved in a prior theft at 2:10 p.m. on June 25 on the 400 block of Wood Street. The suspect provided officers a false name and was found to have active warrants. Michael J. Burns, 35, of Dayton, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor assault, first-degree misdemeanor falsification, and second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a condemned house that has been having people staying in it at night on June 25 on the 1000 block of South Street. Several pieces of evidence were collected that did not belong to the home owner.

TRAFFIC STOP: Police conducted a traffic stop in reference to a speed violation at 11:50 p.m. on June 25 in the area of South Main and Wood streets. A female driver was arrested and charged with OVI. Laura M. Wildenhaus, 50, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.