2019 Vectren Dayton Air Show – A look back

The United States Navy Legacy Flight featured a pair of FA-18 Super Hornets and a rare Grumman F4F Wildcat fighter.

A first for visitors to the Vectren Dayton Air Show was an aerial refueling demonstration with a KC-135 and C-17

The Geico Skytypers thrilled the crowd, not only with their unique skytyping, but with their precision flying.

Avery Drain, 7, of Springfield concentrates on flying the WACO simulator at the WACO tent on Saturday.

A pair of youngsters suit up to be like Neil Armstrong during his lunar landing at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum tent at the Vectren Dayton Air Show last weekend.

Team Oracle, Sean Tucker and Jessy Panzer, perform a crossing maneuver at last weekend’s Vectren Dayton Air Show.

Sky Soldiers, a living history group flying vintage Huey and Cobra helicopters arrive at the 2019 Vectren Dayton Air Show on Friday.

Troy resident Bill Meyers mans a gate at the Vectren Dayton Air Show on Sunday. Meyers, a retired City of Troy employee, has been working security for the air show for the past 16 years.

The United States Army parachute team, the Golden Knights open Sunday at the Vectren Dayton Air Show with the arrival of the U.S. Flag.