Piqua seeking National Night Out block parties

PIQUA — The Piqua Police Department, in cooperation with the PROTECT Piqua Board of Trustees, is once again participating in numerous block parties across the city during National Night Out from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

“Community crime prevention starts (at) the neighborhood level,” Piqua Chief of Police Rick Byron said. “So we want to use National Night Out to build stronger neighborhoods in every area of the city.”

During National Night Out, neighbors throughout Piqua and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on your front porch lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors, law enforcement, and a number of community partners, such as the fire department and social service agencies.

Now is the time to begin planning for a successful event in your neighborhood, and the Piqua Police Department can help with that planning. Registered neighborhoods can expect visits from police and fire. Activities, entertainment, and food make for successful events. PROTECT can provide advice for organizers of local block parties for all of these elements.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, better places to live.

Call Officer Brett Marrs at 778-2027 (Extension 3020) or Rick Byron at 778-2036 for additional information and to register your block on the list of official National Night Out block parties.

Register now for help with planning