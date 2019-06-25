Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• EUCHRE: An Euchre tournament will begin at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Blood pressure and blood glucose screenings will be offeredfrom 9-10 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• TEEN READING CLUB: The Piqua Public Library holds their Teen Summer Reading Club Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room.

• SCIENCE TELLERS: Science Tellers will be joining Bradford Public Library staff to bring “science to life” with their play, “Aliens: Escape from Earth!” This wild show will include experiments, lots of laughs and plenty of audience participation. This free event is for all ages. Show starts at 3:30 p.m.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Educational Service Center will meet at 5:15 p.m. at 2000 W. Stanfield Road, Troy.

• BOOK CLUB: The Summer Book Club for children ages 3-6 will meet from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants will read together with visual props and activities. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; exercise at 10 a.m.; and Young at Art from 1-3 p.m.

• MOVIE NIGHT: Join staff at the Treasure Island Amphitheatre, 419 N. Elm St., Troy, for an outdoor movie night under the stars featuring “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018), rated PG and 130 minutes long. Bring your family, a blanket, and snacks and drinks. Additional parking available at the library or Hobart Arena. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MEETING: The Miami County Park District will hold its next board of commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. at the Lost Creek Reserve cabin, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. A work session will begin at 8 a.m. For more information, contact the Miami County Park District at 335-6273.

• GAME NIGHT: Game night will be offered from 6-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Board games, card games and more will be offered in the Louis Room.

• BP CHECKS: Free blood pressure checks will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-0325 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday-Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• KNITTING CLASS: The fourth Tuesday of every month is a knitting and crochet class for beginners and pros alike at the Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

Civic agenda

• The village of West Milton Council will have its workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Wednesday

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Yoga will follow at 1 p.m.

• SIT STITCH: The Piqua Public Library holds Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab on Wednesdays from 12-1:30 p.m. in the Louis Room. Bring your crochet, knit or embroidery project and share conversation while working.

• BROWN BAG BOOKS: The Piqua Public Library will hold Brown Bag Books from noon to 1 p.m. in the Founder’s Room. This is held every fourth Wednesday of the month. June’s book is “The Quintland Sisters: A Novel by Shelley Wood.”

• INTERNET 101: The Piqua Public Library will teach the computer and internet basics from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the second floor computer area. Register by calling (937) 440-3465 and ask for Barb or email Barbara.Nicodemus@jfs.ohio.gov.

• ACTIVITY DAY: Students in grades 2-5 will be have an activity day from 1-3 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Crafting a solar system mobile and games about the planets are on the list of fun activities for the afternoon. Sign-ups are required for this event.

• KIWANIS: Mike Ullery, photographer for Miami Valley Today newspaper, will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club. 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• BOOKMOBILE: The Miami County Park District will host the Troy-Miami County Bookmobile “Gardens in the Universe” from 2-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 east of Troy. In addition to story time with the Bookmobile, participants will learn about the garden at Lost Creek. Check out books for summer reading with a valid library card. All ages are welcome. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• BOOK CLUB: Join staff at 1 p.m. for an out of this world good time at the annual youth summer book club. Staff will enjoy book discussions, a snack, and crafts. For children in grade 3 and up. Additional scheduled dates for the Beam Me Up Book Club include July 3, 10, 17 and 24. No registration is required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for yoga this summer on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning. Great for beginners. Wear comfortable clothes and bring your own mat. Water will be provided. Please ring the doorbell for entry. Instruction is by DVD. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• BABY & ME: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff during the Summer Library Challenge for Baby & Me Laptime on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. During this 7-week summer session, children from birth to age two and a caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. No registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• COMPUTER CLASS: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for a beginning computer class at Troy-Miami County Public Library at 8 a.m. Employee service professional Barbara Nicodemus, of Ohio Means Jobs will be teaching computer basics in two sessions. Topics will include powering up, creating & navigating e-mail, internet searches, job searching & applications, and social networking. Plan to attend both sessions. For adults only. Bring your questions. Register online or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• CHILI: The Troy Fish & Game will offer chili at 6 p.m.

• MCPD Storybook Trail: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library on Tuesday, June 25, 1:30 p.m. at Brukner Park, located behind the library to enjoy the Miami County Park District sharing a story and activities about pollinators and pollination. A different storybook walk is featured at each program date. For ages Pre-K & up. No registration is required. For more information call 937-339-0502 ext. 121 or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 West Main Street, Troy.

• SLIDERS: Enjoy two sliders with all the toppings and chips for $3. The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 starts serving at 6 p.m.

• TRUSTEES TO MEET: The Newton Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the Newton School board room to seek residents interest in enacting a township noise ordinance regulating noice within the unincorporated territory of the township. Newton Township residents are encouraged to attend.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be offered from 5-6:15 p.m. at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Meals will be served in the church’s activity center and are $7, with a child’s size being $3. The menu can be found at hoffmanumc.org.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• PORTALS: A Portals to Piqua’s Past program will be offered the 2nd Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• BROWN BAG: Brown Bag Books will meet from noon to 1 p.m. in the Founder’s Room of the Piqua Public Library.

Civic agenda

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• EUCHRE: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will have a picnic at the Hartzell Ostrich Farm from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• INTERSTELLAR T-SHIRT DAY: Join the Pleasant Hill Library at 11 a.m. for their annual Interstellar T-shirt Day. Bring a clean white or light shirt. They provide all the materials to make a tie-dyed work of art and you have all the fun! Please “dress for a mess!” For all ages. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. An iPhone class will be offered prior at 10 a.m. as well as blood pressure checks. Storm Creek will provide music at 12:30 p.m.

• NATURE QUEST: Visit with a naturalist from the Miami County Park District at the Piqua Public Library’s Children’s Dept. from 11 a.m. to noon.

• TRAVEL TIPS: Join John at the Piqua Public Library as he shares library travel resources, tips and tricks for his talk “Travel Talk: Tips + Tricks” from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Louis Room.

• TEEN READING CLUB: The Piqua Public Library holds their Teen Summer Reading Club Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. in the Louis Room.

• STORYTIME: Children’s Storytime on Thursdays at the Piqua Public Library from 10:30-11 a.m. in the Children’s Dept. One storytime program for all ages. Registration is required for program. Call 937-773-6753 to pre-register.

• NA: The Piqua Public Library holds Nar-Anon on Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. in a Study Room. Support, coping skills for families/friends of addicts. 12-step anonymous group. No fees.

• WALK PIQUA: Join Walk Piqua for a short lunchtime walk in downtown Piqua on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:30-1 p.m. Meet in the Piqua Public Library lobby.

• WRITERS CLUB: The Piqua Public Library holds Writer’s Club on Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Founder’s Room. Meet others who enjoy creative writing. No need to sign up in advance.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in, board meeting and presentation by the Tipp Foundation.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Zumba this summer on Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. Let’s exercise, have fun, and get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Meet Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig and Race Park, located at 822 Mckaig Ave, Troy, for movement activities, play, stories, and fun at 10 a.m. on Thursdays through Aug. 1. For children of all ages and their caregivers. Strollers are welcome. No registration required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 110, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• FLASH GORDON: Come enjoy an Out of This World Summer Movie and stay cool at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The library staff will be showing the science fiction movie “Flash Gordon,” rated PG at 6 p.m. Popcorn will be available for snacking or bring your own drinks or treats. Children welcome if accompanied by an adult. No registration is required. Call the library at (937) 339-0502 ext. 117 for more information.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. for $5. Stay and try your best at Euchre beginning at 7 p.m., also $5.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer its Caregiver Connection program from 2-3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Main St., Tipp City. Enter through the parking lot doors off Walnut Street.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• NA/AA: NA/AA will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Greater Love Baptist Missionary Church, 320 Park Ave., Piqua. Snacks provided. For more information, call Montinas Peterson at (937) 778-0158.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri City Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• STORY TIME: A story time program for toddlers and caregivers will be offered from 10:30-11 a.m. in the Children’s Department at the Piqua Public Library.

June 28

• LUNCH ON LAWN: The Miami County Cattleman’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich, $8 for a ribeye sandwich or $5 for an all beef hotdog with chips, cookie and pop or bottled water.

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $8 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $12.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A lunch will follow. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• GENEALOGY: The Piqua Public Library offers genealogy assistance on Fridays from 1:30-5 p.m. in the Local History Department. Make an appt. for other days/time 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• SIT SEW: The Piqua Public Library holds Sit N’ Sew on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Louis Room. Bring your sewing machine and project, share ideas while working.

• FRIDAY FLICKS: Friday Flicks will be offered from 1-3:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Only G and PG movies, related to the theme of “Universe of Stories” are shown. After the movie, children will be treated to three games of bingo with prizes. Children of all ages from 5 and up are welcome to attend. Popcorn will be available as well as several types of drinks! This event will take place in the lower level Community Room.

• BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL: The 20th annual Bluegrass Festival at Bradford Schools, sponsored by the Bradford Public Library, will start at 5:30 p.m. and the music will end around 9:30 p.m.

• NIGHT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Discovery Night Hike program from 9-11 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of nature at night. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FOURTH CELEBRATION: The Fourth of July celebation in West Milton will begin in the park and culmiante on July 4 with fireworks.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• TAI CHI: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for Tai Chi for Me this summer on Fridays mornings at 11 a.m. Improve your balance, reduce stress, and enhance agility and power following a Tai Chi routine on DVD. Water will be provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza at 6 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI: Baked spaghetti will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 58 at 6 p.m. Servings include salad, garlic bread and dessert for $8.

Friday

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Saturday

• SIT ‘N SEW: Bring your sewing machine and project and share ideas while partipants work from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. For more information, call 773-6753.