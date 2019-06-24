Motorcyclist serious after crash

By Melody Vallieu

STAUNTON TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist, ejected during an accident, has been upgraded from critical following a Sunday crash.

William Gallant, 79, of Marysville, has been upgraded from critical to serious condition at Miami Valley Hospital as of Monday evening, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

The accident happened in the construction zone area between Troy and Piqua, at mile post No. 79, at approximately 2:55 p.m. Sunday, according to a release from the OSHP.

According to Sgt. Vee Witcher of the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the three-wheeled, or trike motorcycle, driven by Gallant, was northbound on Interstate 75 and crossed into the left lane, sideswiping the right rear side of a van causing the crash.

Witcher said Gallant was ejected from the motorcycle and as he was tumbling was then struck by the motorcycle and then impacted the median cable barrier. Gallant was wearing a three-fourths full helmet, Witcher said.

The man was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital following the accident. As of Monday, Witcher said Gallant suffered a serious head, pelvic and leg injury. Witcher said the man, who already has had surgery, is expected to remain in the ICU for three more days with more surgeries possible.

The northbound lanes of the highway remained closed for about an hour following the crash, according to the report.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control. Troy medics, the Troy Fire Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

Witcher said no drugs or alcohol are suspected in the incident.

“There’s not even any signs of speed, just an improper lane change,” Witcher said.