Tomlin to make Hobart stop

Staff Report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Chris Tomlin’s year of touring continues in 2019 with a stop at Troy’s Hobart Arena as part of his fall tour, “An Evening of Worship with Chris Tomlin” on Nov. 2.

The tour will launch Oct. 2 with 20 shows planned. Singer and songwriter Pat Barrett, who became the first artist signed to Chris’ imprint record label Bowyer & Bow last year and recently celebrated his first No.1 on the Christian Airplay Chart with “Build My Life,” is the special guest.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28 at www.christomlin.com.

“Worship is so much more than just a concert and this tour is focused on bringing people back to what it is all about, the heart of worship,” Tomlin said. “My hope and prayer for these intimate nights is really that people encounter the living God, and leave changed after their experience.”

Chris’ touring year began in March with the “Holy Roar Tour” playing nearly 30 shows in six weeks. It was followed by his third-annual “Good Friday Nashville” concert at Bridgestone Arena where he smashed his own attendance record as the largest ticketed Christian concert in the history of the venue. On May 4, Chris’ sold-out headline concert at the iconic Hollywood Bowl became the highest attended concert of his career and later this month he will perform his first-ever concerts in Israel, “Chris Tomlin Worship Nights in Israel — A Journey Through the Holy Land,” a seven-day destination/concert event that will tour Galilee, the Dead Sea, Nazareth, Capernaum, Mount of Beatitudes, the Garden Tomb, and more.

On July 29 and 30, Tomlin will return for two shows to Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where in 2017 he became the first Christian artist to play sold-out back-to-back concerts at the historic venue.

Chris Tomlin has amassed a body of work that includes 12 albums, 16 No. 1 radio singles, a Grammy and an American Music Award, three Billboard Music Awards, 21 Dove Awards, a BMI Songwriter of the Year Award with two platinum and five gold albums to his credit and over 8 million albums sold.

Tomlin is one of only four artists ever to receive the Sound Exchange Digital Radio Award for more than 1 billion digital radio streams, others include Justin Timberlake, Pitbull and Garth Brooks. In 2018, Chris was recognized as the first Christian artist to reach the billion streams threshold on PANDORA and was presented with their BILLIONAIRE award. Last year Chris also released a book, a studio and a new live album, gathered 175,000 fans during a spring tour, wrapped a 12-city Christmas Tour in New York City in December after a run of sold-out shows and performed on Good Morning America.

For more information, visit www.christomlin.com or follow Chris on Twitter Instagram Facebook and YouTube.

Provided photo https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/06/web1_Tomlin.jpg Provided photo