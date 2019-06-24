SpringMeade resident says long life a blessing

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Eileen Manson says she’s been blessed with a long life punctuated recently by a 100th birthday celebration.

“The Lord has blessed me since I was a baby. He has watched over me, he has guided me all the time,” said Manson, a resident of SpringMeade in Tipp City.

Her 100th birthday June 23 brought friends and relatives from near and far to the SpringMeade community’s White House.

Can she believe she made it to the century mark? “No way,” Manson said with a laugh.

She attributes her longevity to behaving herself and trying to get along with others.

“I love everybody and try to be nice,” she said. “I guess I behaved myself. I lived a good life and cannot complain.”

Eileen Miller Manson and her husband, Robert Manson, lived first in her native Bradford, a town in western Miami County, with their two sons, Ronald and Frederick, before later moving to Piqua.

She worked at the Uhlman’s department store before retirement. She enjoyed working the center aisle whose offerings included jewelry and gave Manson the opportunity to interact with customers.

The Mansons were among the first residents of the SpringMeade development, arriving in 1996.

“We saw the place built,” she said. “We rode by and my husband said, ‘I want that corner.’ We watched them build our house. We were so happy because we really enjoyed it.”

Robert Manson passed away in 2005, the same year they lost their son, Frederick, to cancer.

Her SpringMeade family helped through those times, Manson said. “Everyone was very nice to me,” she said.

Manson has a sister, Betty Kay of Vandalia, who is 95, as well as three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She enjoys working jigsaw puzzles and has painted several pieces in ceramic classes during SpringMeade activities programs. Manson likes to keep busy and likes keeping her own house.

“I had the neatest home when I was a kid and then I married a good man and had my two boys. I was young enough I could romp around and have fun with them,” Manson said of her sons. “We were always a happy family. I think that means a lot.”