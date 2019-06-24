Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

June 18

ASSAULT: Deshon Doll, 20, of Piqua, was charged with fifth degree felony assault at the Miami County Jail.

June 21

TRESPASSING: A resident in the 9700 block of Bellefontaine Road, Bethel Twp., reported someone had drove an ATV into his bean field. A neighbor admitted to driving on a four-wheeler with a friend. The subjects were warned for trespassing.

June 22

ASSAULT: Matthew Deal, 37, of Piqua, was charged with three counts of fifth degree felony forgery.

WEAPON: Nathan Street, 33, of Piqua, was charged with weapon while under detention.

June 23

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 9000 block of West State Route 571, Union Twp. for theft of items from vacant residence.

June 24

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the downtown jail for a reported assault of an inmate. Another inmate was charged in the incident.