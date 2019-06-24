Edison State’s Rick Hanes joins Ohio Workforce League

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s community college system has created the Ohio Workforce League, a new statewide workforce team to help strengthen the state’s career-readiness training efforts and stay ahead of emerging job trends. The group was created in response to Gov. Mike DeWine administration’s increasing focus on workforce training.

The new Ohio Workforce League includes Rick Hanes, vice president for Business and Community Partnerships at Edison State Community College.

“It is Edison State’s plan to be a relevant partner by providing on-target and customized training, which not only supports industry needs for growth and expansion, but provides an indispensable tool to enhance an already dynamic and talented workforce, thereby strengthening a robust sector of our region,” said Hanes.

The new group will work with statewide business organizations and state leaders to address challenges and develop innovative solutions to help more adults learn new skills to compete in technology-driven economy. The group is being led by William Gary, a national thought leader on workforce development who serves as executive vice president of workforce community and economic development at Cuyahoga Community College.

“Our community colleges continue to answer the call to get more Ohioans job ready and on the path to careers,” Hershey said. “We know that workforce development is the most critical element for our state’s economic well-being in this new knowledge economy. Preparing workers for in-demand jobs and careers is a responsibility we take very seriously.”

According to Hanes, as local and regional business and industry continue to excel, Edison State’s workforce development initiatives provide a vital component in meeting those needs, which enhances and promotes the next generation’s workforce. It is through the facilitation of core efficiencies and advanced manufacturing programs that Edison State provides the crucial tools, which assist in the growth of a global economy.

The OACC represents the presidents and trustees of the state’s 23 public two-year institutions, working to advance our community colleges through policy advocacy and professional development. For more information, visit www.OhioCommunityColleges.Org

Ohio community colleges aim to accelerate workforce training