Area briefs

Dallas to speak

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy, will host its monthly coffee at 9 a.m. with Lornette Darden Dallas, a 23-year Army veteran, speaking on “Women in the Military.” Dallas now serves as career pathways advisor veterans services specialist and health sciences pathway adviser at Edison State Community College.

Dallas entered the Army in 1985, serving in the Signal Corp, as a Wire Systems Installer 36C. She was later commissioned in 1996 in Medical Service Corp, after graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi ROTC.

Her assignments included Company Commander, AMEDD Health Care Recruiter, Company Executive Officer, and chief, Patient Administration Division.

She retired in August 2008, and is now a military spouse.

Dallas was enlistment in the Army from the Reagan years, through the country’s Gulf Wars and the modern army fighting in the Mideast.

An elevator is available.

For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/.

Vendors sought

TROY — The Brukner Nature Center annual arts and crafts show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

BNC staff are accepting applications for the juried arts and crafts show. An application can be found on our website at bruknernaturecenter.com. If you are interested in participating, please fill out the form, return it along with photos and payment (cash or check only).

The juried selection process will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10 and all craftsmen will be notified by Friday, Sept. 13, by email preferably, whether they are accepted into the show. Anyone not accepted into the show will be refunded their payment after Sept. 13.