Troy man accused of rape of minor

TROY — A Troy man was arraigned on three counts of first-degree felony rape of a minor in Miami County Municipal Court on Friday.

Seth A. Cummins, 36, of Troy, was questioned and then arrested by Troy Police Department on Thursday. He was arraigned on the charges, and his bond was set at $600,000 on Friday.

The alleged victim, now 12, is known to Cummins. According to police reports, Cummins admitted to detectives he had been sexual with the victim “a couple of times.” He then told detectives the alleged abuse began when the victim was in second or third grade. Cummins also admitted to sexually assaulting the victim when the victim was 10 years old and sexual intercourse began when the victim was in fifth grade. Cummins also admitted to detectives he and the victim would have sexual conduct “three times a week” in the past year, according to police reports. He also admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the minor victim last week.

The investigation began on Wednesday. Troy Police Department detectives were able to gather evidence from the home where the alleged sexual acts occurred. The investigation is ongoing.

Cummins remains incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Sunday News

