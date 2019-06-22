Man pleads guilty to child endangering

MIAMI COUNTY — The Piqua man accused of assaulting his 2-week-old baby last November officially pleaded guilty to child endangering and felonious assault this week in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Brent W. Hennon, II, 21, entered pleas of guilty on Thursday in Miami County Common Pleas Court after agreeing to a plea agreement with the state on Monday.

As part of the agreement, one count of second-degree felonious assault and one count of second-degree felony child endangering will merge at sentencing, and Hennon will be sentenced on the child endangering charge. The plea agreement included that Hennon would serve seven years in prison, but Hennon also requested a pre-sentence investigation.

Another special condition of Hennon’s plea agreement is he will cooperate with state officials and Piqua Police Department detectives in another criminal matter, which was not disclosed. As part of Hennon’s cooperation, he will not be prosecuted for his statements to officials.

Hennon was indicted by a grand jury for second-degree felonious assault and felony child endangering after being accused of assaulting his son to the point of the child needing medical care on Nov. 22. He was arraigned on the charge on Jan. 7, in Miami County Common Pleas Court. Hennon’s bond was set as a $500,000 cash-only bond. Hennon remains incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

Hennon was originally charged in connection with an incident in which Piqua Fire Department medics were called to a residence on the 200 block of Fourth Street in Piqua on Nov. 22, on the report of an infant possibly not breathing. Paramedics were able to revive the baby, and police were contacted due to the nature of the incident. According to previous reports from the Piqua Police Department, the infant sustained numerous injuries, some of which were life-threatening. The infant was hospitalized after the incident.

The child is still in the custody of Miami County Children’s Services, a representative of which was at the change of plea hearing this week.

Hennon is scheduled to be sentenced on July 29.

Hennon https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/06/web1_Brent-Hennon-112618_PPD_MCSO_BrentHennon-1-.jpg Hennon

Hennon, 21, assaulted infant, to serve 7 years in prison

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com.