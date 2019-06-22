College briefs

Shawnee State University Dean’s List

PORTSMOUTH — Becky Thiel, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Shawnee State University, has released the dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester. To be placed on the list, students must be enrolled full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better.

• Adam Bilitzke, of Troy, majoring in plastics engineering technology.

Shawnee State University Interim President Jeffrey Bauer has released the president’s list for the 2019 spring semester. To be named on the list, students must be full-time and have achieved a grade point average of 4.0.

• Jacob Sweeney, of Troy, majoring in sport studies.

Anderson University Dean’s List

ANDERSON, Ind. — Bailey Dornbusch, a 2016 graduate of Troy High School, is among the students who have been named to the dean’s list at Anderson University for the spring semester of the 2018-2019 academic year. Dornbusch is a junior nursing major. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 as a full-time student taking a minimum of 12 hours. Dornbusch has been named to the dean’s list all six semesters of her freshmen, sophomore, and junior years at Anderson University through a rigorous academic schedule while also being the captain and defensive center back on the women’s soccer team.

Iowa State University Dean’s List

AMES, Iowa — Morgan Gigandet, of Troy, majoring in pre-dietetics, was one of approximately 9,000 Iowa State University students who have been named to the spring semester 2019 dean’s list. Students named to the list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Lincoln Memorial University Dean’s List

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Lindsey Nartker, of New Carlisle, was named to Lincoln Memorial University’s dean’s list for the spring semester of 2019. To be placed on the dean’s list, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

Bluffton University Dean’s List

BLUFFTON, Ohio — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for the Organizational Management Program (OMP) for the fall term. Local students named to the list include Ariel Doty, of Troy, and Shaun King, of Casstown.

Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.

Mitch Todd, of Troy, and Kat Westfall, of Covington, were named to the dean’s list with distinction.

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.