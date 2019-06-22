Area briefs

Football officials class offered

PIQUA — An OHSAA High School Football Official class, which will immediately make the participant available to officiate junior varsity, junior high, and youth level football, will be offered beginning July 22.

Officials can earn between $35-70 per game depending on the level and can work several games per week.

Classes will be held at the Upper Valley Career Center — Adult Technology building in Piqua on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6:30-9 p.m. beginning July 22. Classes will conclude by Aug. 15, just in time for the season. The class fee of $105 includes class materials and license. Uniform and equipment not included.

To register for this class, use the online system at officials.myohsaa.org. Once registered, complete and edit any profile and contact information and click Choose Sports to indicate “Football.” Click on the Official profile and Select a Course to review the information and register for “West Central Ohio Football Officials Class-Piqua.”

For more information, contact Donn Craig at (937) 418-1888 or d.craig@miamicountyymca.net.

Movie night upcoming

TROY — Come enjoy an Out of This World Summer Movie and stay cool at the Troy-Miami County Public Library on June 27.

The library will be showing the science fiction movie “Flash Gordon,” rated PG at 6 p.m. Popcorn will be available for snacking or bring your own drinks or treats. Children welcome if accompanied by an adult. No registration is required.

Call the library at (937) 339-0502 ext. 117 for more information.

Lunch on Lawn offered

TROY — The Miami County Cattleman’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 28 on the Miami County Courthouse lawn.

Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich, $8 for a rib eye sandwich or $5 for an all beef hot dog with chips, cookie and pop or bottled water.

Blood drive planned

Donors can show their commitment to helping save lives during the Fourth of July holiday week by supporting the Fletcher United Methodist community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. July 1 at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Band to perform in Piqua

PIQUA — The Eric Sowers Band, a country rock band, will perform as part of the Rock Piqua Concert series on Canal Place, next to Winans Coffee and Chocolate and behind the 300 block of North Main Street, beginning at 8 p.m. July 20.

A food truck also will be featured at the event.