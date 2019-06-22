Public health offering free HIV testing

TROY — National HIV Testing Day is June 27 and Miami County Public Health will offer free HIV testing the week of June 24-28.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care.

Testing is available at Miami County Public Health in the Hobart Center for County Government, 510 W. Water St., Suite 130, Troy.

Free HIV testing is available the following dates:

• Monday, June 24 — 8:-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, June 25 — 8:-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

• Thursday, June 27 — 1-3:30 p.m.

• Friday, June 28 — 8:-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

New testing guidelines and test kits give instant results. Confirmatory testing for positive results and to begin linkage to care can be done at the same visit.

Those who come to get tested also will get a chance to win a $25 gift card.

Call (937) 573-3520 to make an appointment or for more information.