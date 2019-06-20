Veteran air show pilot makes emergency landing on county roadway

An airplane belonging to well-known air show pilot Skip Stewart sits on Tipp-Elizabeth Road between St. Rt. 202 and Tipp City on Thursday evening. Law enforcement officials on the scene congratulated Stewart, who was enroute to the Dayton International Airport where he was to fly in this weekend’s Vectren Dayton Air Show on his skillful landing after Stewart apparnetly began losing oil just before he made the landing. He declared an emergency before making the decision to put the aircraft down on the roadway. Stewart was not hurt. After landing, he pushed the tail of the airplane of the road so that traffic could pass. A flatbed trailer was brought in to haul the aircraft back to the Dayton Airport. The report on the emergency landing on a highway is being handled by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office took the initial call. The Dayton Airport Fire Department responded to the scene, as did Elizabeth Township, fire department.

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

An airplane belonging to well-known air show pilot Skip Stewart sits on Tipp-Elizabeth Road between St. Rt. 202 and Tipp City on Thursday evening. Law enforcement officials on the scene congratulated Stewart, who was enroute to the Dayton International Airport where he was to fly in this weekend’s Vectren Dayton Air Show on his skillful landing after Stewart apparnetly began losing oil just before he made the landing. He declared an emergency before making the decision to put the aircraft down on the roadway. Stewart was not hurt. After landing, he pushed the tail of the airplane of the road so that traffic could pass. A flatbed trailer was brought in to haul the aircraft back to the Dayton Airport. The report on the emergency landing on a highway is being handled by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office took the initial call. The Dayton Airport Fire Department responded to the scene, as did Elizabeth Township, fire department. ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved