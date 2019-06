TROY — In the June 19 article “SBD loan requests to be submitted to council,” it was incorrectly stated that the committee approved a 30-year, 4 percent interest loan request on behalf of applicant Connor Haren, owner of Haren’s Market, for consideration by Troy City Council. However, the committee made a recommendation to submit the request to city council as a 20-year loan at 4.5 percent interest. The Miami Valley Today regrets this error.