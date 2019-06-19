Let the flying begin!

The legendary Sean D. Tucker, top, and his Oracle partner Jessy Panzer pose for media during a pre-2019 Vectren Dayton Air Show photo flight at the Dayton International Airport on Wednesday morning. The Vectren Dayton Air Show will be this Saturday and Sunday at the Dayton International Airport.

A boy looks on in awe as National Aviation Hall of Fame enshrinee, legendary pilot, Sean Tucker signs an autograph at the Piqua Airport/Hartzell Field on Wednesday. Tucker met a group of WACO Aviation Summer Camp students at the airport for a short air show and to answer questions about flying.

