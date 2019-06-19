Life of LaPointe topic of discussion

PIQUA — Three conscientious objectors in American military history have ever been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor: one from World War II whose story is depicted in the movie, “Hacksaw Ridge” and two Vietnam War combat medics.

Dayton area Joseph “Guy” LaPointe, Jr. died on Hill 376 in Quang Tin Province, Vietnam, on June 2, 1949, as he ran to attend to members of his unit who were injured and under assault. He was one month short of his twenty-first birthday. That was not the first of his heroic actions above and beyond the call of duty. He was to have been on leave that day, but the medic who was to replace him had not shown up for duty, and LaPointe refused to let his friends in arms be unattended.

Who is left to speak for Lapointe? His widow, Cindy Lapointe Dafler and his son Joseph LaPointe, III, who was 5 months old at the time of his father’s death.

Cindy and son Joe will be telling their stories at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, in room 458 at Edison State Community College, and the public is invited to attend. Free parking is available at the East Hall lot 5.

LaPointe’s heroism has been acknowledged with many medals, and his name is on State Route 49; a medical complex at Fort Campbell, Ky.; a medical heliport at Fort Benning, Ga.; and an Army Reserve Center at Riverside, Ohio.

On June 2, 2019, the fiftieth anniversary of his death, LaPointe’s family members were present as an auditorium at the Dayton VA Medical Center was named in his honor.

For additional information, contact Dr. Vivian Blevins at (937) 778-3815 or vblevins@edisonohio.edu.