Piqua Optimists to host 5K run/walk

PIQUA — The Piqua Optimists Club will host its annual Bob Mikolajewski Memorial 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, July 13. This is the 11th year for the event, which is held in memory of longtime Optimist member Bob Mikolajewski.

New this year — the run/walk will feature a donut theme with pastries from local favorite, Dobo’s Delights. All participants will earn a one-of-a-kind finisher medal, currently on display at Dobo’s. A donut-themed T-shirt will also be given to all participants who register either online or in-person at Can’t Stop Running by July 5.

The cost for registration is $25 for adults, and $10 youth under age 18. The event will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13 at Piqua High School.

Sponsors for this year’s 5K include (Long Distance level): Wappoo Wood Products, PSC Crane and Rigging, Premier Health Upper Valley Medical Center, and Emerson; (Mid Distance level): Unity National Bank, Alvetro Orthodontics, Hartzell Propeller; and (Sprinter level): John Bertke State Farm and FM Station.

For more information about the Bob Mikolajewski Memorial 5K Run/Walk, visit piquaoptimistclub.org, the event’s Facebook page or contact Jennifer Butsch at (937) 541-9105.