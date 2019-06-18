Commissioners approve Trafalgar rezoning request

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning request in regard to the Trafalgar Corporation in Concord Township during their meeting on Tuesday morning.

The Trafalgar Corporation sought to rezone a 50-acre tract of land located at 1619 Monroe-Concord Road in Concord Township from general agriculture to single family for a housing development at that site.

This request was resubmitted after it was rejected by a referendum vote last year. According to November 2018 election results, approximately 65 percent of voters rejected the rezoning. The Trafalgar zoning request has gone to a referendum vote before residents in unincorporated Concord Township approximately 20 times since 1995.

“The area can be served by county distribution systems for both water and sewer services,” Dan Suerdieck of Miami County Department of Development said, adding that rezoning that land would be consistent with the surrounding zoning and land-use patterns and the 2006 Miami County Comprehensive Plan. This zoning change was also recommended for approval by the Miami County Planning Commission and the Miami County Zoning Commission.

The applicant, Mark Geisinger of Concord Township, spoke in favor of the rezoning. No one present during the meeting spoke in opposition, but Commissioners’ Clerk Leigh Williams noted that the commissioners received a letter of opposition to the rezoning from Joseph Hadlock.

The rezoning will be effective after 30 days. Commissioner Jack Evans noted that there was no legal reason for the commissioners to deny this request, adding that they could face potential legal action from the applicant should they deny that request.

“We have listened to the citizens of Concord Township; however, based upon legal opinions from our prosecutors, our insurance carrier, two trips to the Ohio Supreme Court that should we not approve this, Mr. Geisinger would be in a very good position to sue us. So we have to approve it,” Evans said. “It’s up to the citizens. It does allow them to appeal it, which is the way the process is supposed to work, but our voting for it is larger than just Concord Township. It affects the entire citizens of Miami County.”

In other news:

Also during their meeting, the commissioners approved the appropriation of a parcel of “forgotten” land referred to as the Helen Pearl Dershem Parcel for the public purpose of replacing the Croft Mill Road Bridge. The last known owner of the Dershem Parcel was Helen Pearl Dershem, who passed away in July 1990, and the Miami County Engineer’s Office has been unable to find a current owner. Her estate was terminated without the Dershem Parcel being transferred. Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp said that it had appeared as if that parcel of land had been “forgotten” and that they will be holding money for the cost of that land in Miami County Probate Court should an owner come forward.

The commissioners then authorized a technology purchase for the Miami County Juvenile Court. The purchase from MNJ Technologies will be for three desktop computers with Microsoft Office 2019 licenses and six monitors at a cost not to exceed approximately $3,530.

Following that, the commissioners authorized transportation services between the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services. This will allow two deputies to transport Miami County inmates for mental health services to a designated hospital from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. The Tri-County board will pay the sheriff’s office a grant in the amount of $7,500 for the transportation services.

The commissioners also appointed Hartin Hobart of Troy to the Tri-County board.

The commissioners ended their meeting by going into executive session to discuss personnel.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

