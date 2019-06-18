ME BOE approves junior high principal

By Matt Clevenger

For Miami Valley Today

CASSTOWN — The Miami East Board of Education has approved the appointment of Jason Unger as principal at Miami East Junior High School.

Unger will be hired on a two-year limited contract for the 2019-2020 school year. Board members voted 5-0 to approve his appointment during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, June 17.

“We’re excited to have Mr. Unger making a return back to Miami East,” district superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold said. “Mr. Unger has been in a variety of different districts. We look forward to what he’s learned from those districts coming back.”

“It was a long process,” Rappold said of Unger’s hiring. “I’m 100 percent certain that we got the best candidate that Miami East could select.”

Board members also approved the hiring of high school math teacher Keith Martin for the 2019-2020 school year. “Mr. Martin was a mathematics teacher at the high school back in 2005, and then took a two year sabbatical where he did some missionary work overseas,” Rappold said. “We’re excited to have Mr. Martin back on the staff.”

In other business, the board also formally recognized several staff members for their many years of service to the district. Omar Lozano, Dawn Brown, Jo Lynn Werling and Wylena Hahn have served the district for 10 years; Heather Gilliland, Kristina Brush, Carmen Richters, Patricia Gentis and Max Current have served for 20 years; Suzanne Weber, Mary Ann Mumford, Ellen Granlund and Janet Gump have served the district for 25 years.

“We have a number of staff members across the districts who have reached milestones of service,” Rappold said. “We’d like to thank these staff members for their years of service to the district.”

Board members also voted again to move forward with plans to place a .8-mill renewal levy on the ballot before voters this November.

“This is for the renewal of our permanent improvement levy,” district treasurer Lisa Fahncke said. “This is just the second piece of the process that we have to go through legally to get our issue on the ballot.”

The board also approved the acceptance of several private donations for the month of May, including a gift of $960.76 from an anonymous donor for the improvement of the softball field dugout and backstop. Board members also approved a donation of $100 from the Miami East Athletic Fund to the Northwestern Athletic Boosters Association for the scholarship fund in memory of student Barret Fitzsimmons.

“I just want to say thank you to all the community members who help us out throughout the year,” Fahncke said. “Obviously, without these donations we couldn’t do what we do here, particularly for our students who are involved in extra curricular activities. This is a huge help to them. Our community continues to give and give, so we’re very fortunate for that.”

Board members went on to approve the district’s annual New York City trip, which will be scheduled for April 15-18, 2020, and also set school lunch prices for the 2019-2020 school year. Grades K-5 will be $2.60, grades 6-12 will be $2.85 and adults will be $3.85. Milk will cost 55 cents.

“I’d like to thank Mrs. Dyke and Mrs. Werling for their work in the cafeterias,” Rappold said. “Those are the same lunch prices we had for the 2018-2019 school year. With their hard work in both kitchens, we were able to keep the school lunch prices the same.”

Board members also announced that high school, junior high and elementary student handbooks will be reviewed during the board’s next meeting, which will be held on Monday, July 15 at 7 p.m. Staff and bus driver handbooks are also due for review at next month’s meeting.

“About the only thing that has changed significantly in the student handbooks is in most of the student handbooks we still designated attendance through days missed versus hours,” Rappold said. “So there were some updates converting days to hours. We’ve been following the hours for the 2018-2019 school year, but we just wanted to clarify that.”