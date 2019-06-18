Tipp designated Purple Heart City

By Cecilia Fox

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City council celebrated the city’s designation as a Purple Heart City at their meeting Monday night.

According to City Manager Tim Eggleston, Tipp City is the first community in Miami County to receive this designation, which expresses a city’s gratitude to the veterans and Purple Heart recipients among its residents.

Members of the Ohio Chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Honor Guard presented the mayor and council with a plaque and commemorative coins. Mayor Joe Gibson read a proclamation recognizing the designation and declaring June 17 to be Purple Heart Day in Tipp City as a “tribute to the service and sacrifice of our veterans, and especially the valor of the extraordinary men and women who have earned the Purple Heart.”

“It is our pleasure to be here on this day representing those who have borne the battle, who survived, and we think about all of those who received a Purple Heart who are no longer with us today. So for that we say thank you for being here,” said Jerry Ferris, a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and the Warren County Veterans Services Board.

In addition to the presentation by the Honor Guard, council also accepted the donation of Purple Heart flags from the Tipp City Masonic Lodge, which were presented to the mayor by local veterans.

The Purple Heart is awarded to those wounded or killed in military service to the United States. It has been given to an estimated 1.8 million veterans since World War I, according to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.

Tipp City joins many other communities in the state and across the country on the Purple Heart Trail. Eggleston said the city will put up a sign in addition to the flags donated by the Masons.

In other business, council approved a $50,000 contract with the Montrose Group for help creating a strategic plan for community development.

Council recently met with Nate Green, director of Economic Development for the consulting firm, who outlined the scope of the project. Green said the firm starts by researching the community, including analyses of the city’s demographics, workforce, industries and macroeconomics. The firm would also meet with elected and appointed officials and business and community leaders, and survey residents.

Montrose would then recommend types of industries for the city to focus on attracting and retaining, as well as recommendations for potential development sites and ideas for workforce development. Montrose would also recommend an economic development organizational model.

