TMS to offer Final Friday Event

TROY — Downtown Troy will be filled with enchantment as Troy Main Street hosts a Mid-Summer Magic from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 28.

This family friendly event features a magical experience of all kinds throughout the downtown and inside businesses.

“We are really excited to host this event,” said Nicole Loy, executive director of Troy Main Street. “The downtown businesses are creating captivating experiences that will leave guests filled with awe and wonder.”

The following businesses will be offering experiences:

Studio 14 will be transforming into an Alice in Wonderla6nd theme and offering a cup decorating project for families; The Troy Rec will be hosting a Magic the Gathering tournament; The 3 Weird Sisters Studio will have a magician; the Mayflower Arts Center will have a Harry Potter themed interior; Carr Insurance will have a Dungeons and Dragons window display; and HER Realtors will have a magical window display. Other participating businesses include samozrejme, Purebred Coffee Co., Pachamama Market, Be You Boutique, Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co., and Ark &Echo.

In addition to the indoor mystical experiences, there will be plenty of outdoor magic, as well. Premier Health/UVMC will be bringing a balloon artist for kids to enjoy; Heath Murray Insurance — State Farm will be hosting an outdoor magician; Gospel Community Church will be offering bubbles and free treats throughout the evening; and a 3D fairy house created with chalk art will be on display throughout the evening. To enhance the theme, the city of Troy is bringing the talent of the US Army Band to perform that evening beginning at 7 p.m.

The event is free to the public.

Sponsors for the event include Kettering Health Network, Alvetro Orthodontics, and Premier Health/UVMC.