Area briefs

Lincoln Community Center to host presentation

TROY — The Lincoln Community Center located at 110 Ash St. in Troy will host a special event opportunity presentation by Dorothy Tuck on the American slave ancestry of Meghan Markle. Meghan, a recent addition to the British Royal Family, following her marriage to Prince Harry has the title of Duchess of Sussex and gave birth last month to the newest royal family member, a boy named Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Dorothy Tuck, a family historian and genealogist, has gained recent notoriety in chronicling the mixed ethnic heritage of the Duchess of Sussex. Ms. Tuck lives in Atlanta but is from Springfield and is a member of the African American Genealogy Group of the Miami Valley. Her presentation will take place this coming Thursday evening at 7 p.m. on June 20.

All are welcome to attend. Watch Dorothy Tuck on this clip from Inside Edition: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkWtriqx7kk

Teens: Fizzing Jupiter at Troy-Miami County Public Library

TROY — Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library on Wednesday, June 26 at 1:30 p.m. to make and take home a fizzy bath bomb that looks like the planet Jupiter. All supplies provided. For teens only. Registration is required for this event and is currently open. Visit the library or call 937.339.0502 ext. 128 to register.

For more information call 937-339-0502 ext. 121 or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 West Main Street, Troy.

Pleasant Hill History Center Board meeting and special presentation planned

PLEASANT HILL — The annual meeting of the Pleasant Hill History Center Board will be June 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the History Center 8 E. Monument St.

They will be voting on the expired terms of the executive board, two representatives from the village and one representative from the township. They will also have a comprehensive annual report, update of their financial status, and goals for the future. All members and partners are encouraged to attend the annual meeting.

Immediately following the annual meeting, Don Angle, local photographer and traveler, will be giving a presentation at 7 p.m. He has traveled, visited and photographed in 49 states with Hawaii still to go. He has published a photo essay book “Finding Light in the Shadows.”

The public is invited to attend one or both meetings.

The building is accessible. Follow them on Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or Facebook Pleasant Hill History Center or contact them at PleasantHillhc@yahoo.com.

Flash Gordon at Troy-Miami County Public Library

TROY — Come enjoy an Out of This World Summer Movie and stay cool at the library. They will be showing the science fiction classic and campy, off-beat, action-packed Flash Gordon (1980) rated PG on Thursday, June 27 at 6 p.m. Popcorn will be available for snacking or bring your own drinks or treats. Children welcome if accompanied by an adult. No registration is required. Call the library at (937) 339-0502 ext. 117 for more information.

Celebrate the Force, Jr. Edition at Troy-Miami County Public Library

TROY — Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library on Tuesday, July 2 at 1:30 p.m. to Celebrate the Force. Grab your lightsaber and head to the library! Join them for all things Star Wars including games, crafts, and refreshments. Dressing in costume is encouraged. For children Pre-K and up. Registration is required for this event and begins June 17. Visit the library or call (937) 33900502 ext. 128 to register.