Piqua man accepts plea deal

MIAMI COUNTY — The Piqua man accused of assaulting his 2-week-old baby last November agreed to accept a plea agreement with the state in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Brent W. Hennon, II, 21, appeared for a final pre-trial conference with public defense attorney Stephen King. King said Hennon agreed to accept the state’s offer to serve seven years in prison. As part of the agreement, one count of second-degree felonious assault and one count of second-degree felony child endangering will merge at sentencing. Another special condition of Hennon’s plea agreement is he will cooperate with state officials and Piqua Police Department detectives in another criminal matter, which was not disclosed at the hearing. As part of Hennon’s cooperation, he will not be prosecuted for his statements to officials.

A change of plea hearing was set for Thursday, June 20 with Judge Jeannine Pratt presiding. Hennon did not officially sign the plea form at the hearing.

In prior court hearings, Hennon underwent mental competency evaluations.

The court reviewed Hennon’s competency evaluations and found Hennon is not mentally ill nor was he suffering from mental illness at the time of the offense. The report stated Hennon is not insane and he knew the wrongfulness of the actions he allegedly committed.

Hennon was indicted by a grand jury for second-degree felonious assault and felony child endangering after being accused of assaulting his son to the point of the child needing medical care on Nov. 22. He was arraigned on the charge on Jan. 7, in Miami County Common Pleas Court. Hennon’s bond was set as a $500,000 cash-only bond. Hennon remains incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

Hennon was originally charged in connection with an incident in which Piqua Fire Department medics were called to a residence on the 200 block of Fourth Street in Piqua at approximately 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22, on the report of an infant possibly not breathing. Paramedics were able to revive the baby, and police were contacted due to the nature of the incident.

According to previous reports from the Piqua Police Department, the infant sustained numerous injuries, some of which were life-threatening. The infant was hospitalized after the incident.

Last month, Hennon was also involved in a jail assault where he covered up a security camera with a towel and assaulted another inmate. He was charged with misdemeanor assault and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

Hennon https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/06/web1_112618_PPD_MCSO_BrentHennon.jpg Hennon

Brent Hennon, 21, assaulted infant, to serve 7 years in prison

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved