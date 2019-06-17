Restaurant inspections

Inspections provided by Miami County Public Health Department

June 3

• Frischs Restaurant No. 186, 20 Troy Town Drive, Troy — Inspection was conducted due to complaint dated May 28. At the time of inspection, containers of mushrooms were observed not adulterated or contaminated. The storage pans and equipment used to store, hold or cut the mushrooms were also observed clean. The person in charge stated all mushrooms are washed, then cut and placed in containers. All mushrooms are covered, however, mushrooms late last week were, according to the PIC, loosely covered, which resulted in them during a “brownish” color. During the inspection, all containers of mushrooms were covered with wrapping. Observations made did not validate the complaint.

June 5

• Indian Hills 4-H Camp, 8212 Lauver Road, Pleasant Hill — Corrected during inspection critical equipment and/or utensils improper construction. Observed dry pasta noodles and croutons stored in Sterilite containers in the dry storage room. Person in charge was able to put pasta and croutons in food grade bags and then back in Sterilite containers.

Corrected during inspection critical insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Observed inadequate air gap on prep sink in kitchen. Person in charge was able to get drain line out of funnel drain with some wire. Air gap now sufficient.

• Pearson House Restaurant, 28 N. Miami St., West Milton — Corrected during inspection, critical; in the walk-in cooler, intact pork was observed being stored above eggs and ground sausage was observed being stored above intact pork. Upon making the person in charge aware of the storage issues, the food items were moved.

The bread slicer in the back storage area was observed with food debris build-up. Ensure slicer is cleaned according to manufacturer’s specifications or at least every 24 hours.

Corrected during inspection, critical; in the back storage area, toxic chemicals were observed being stored among food items. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the chemicals were place in the storage closet.

Food items in the walk-in freezer, and back storage, were observed being stored on the floor and then pies were observed being stored on the shelves below HVAC, with dust build-up. Ensure food items are covered and at least six inches off the floor.

In the utensil drawers and sorter located in the dirty dish area, utensils were either observed scattered or with the food contact surfaces up. Store utensils facing one way or with the handles up.

The utensil drawers and sorters were observed with food debris build-up. Clean the drawers and sorters.

The following nonfood contact surfaces were observed with food and dust debris build-up: 1. The bottom shelving of prep tables 2. The pie racks 3. The back storage area shelving units 4. The shelving units in the main kitchen area — ensure the above surfaces are frequently cleaned.

Critical at the time of inspection, the establishment was without a backflow preventer. Consult a licensed plumber and have a backflow preventer installed, certified and inspected. A re-inspection will be conducted within 30 days to check the status.

The floors under equipment, shelves and tables were observed with food and dirt debris build-up. Also, the walls behind equipment were observed with food and dirt debris build-up. To prevent pests, clean.

• Piqua Country Club Snack Bar, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua — Inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food. Facility does not have any commercial equipment for cold holding. Facility needs commercial equipment

Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed non-residential freezer and Coca-Cola glass door beverage cooler in kitchen used to store food. Replace with commercial.

June 6

• Simply Sweet, 11020 W. Frederick-Garland Road, West Milton — Hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable. Observed no thin-tipped probe thermometer on site.

• Dolphin Club of Troy, 2326 State Route 718, Troy — Hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable. Observed no thin tipped, probe thermometer scaled from zero degrees Fahrenheit to 220 degrees Fahrenheit.

• Caldwell House, 2900 Corporate Drive, Troy —The carts used for holding and transporting food, plates, etc., were observed with cracks and divots. To allow for easily cleanable surfaces, replace the carts.

A noncommercial toaster and microwave was observed in the kitchen. Remove, and if necessary, replace any noncommercial piece of equipment.

The following nonfood contact surfaces were observed with food debris and other substances build-up: 1. The drawers beneath the coffee maker adjacent to the ice machine 2. The shelves beneath the noncommercial microwave (storing the lids, cupcake baking pans and cutting boards) 3. The shelves below the prep area storing the trays 4. The cabinets below the Coke machine 5. The cabinet beneath the prep sink 6. The cabinet beneath the dump sink — clean the above surfaces.

June 7

• Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center, 225 Parkwood Drive, Tipp City — Corrected during inspection, critical; employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Observed no verifiable employee illness form. Facility will be provided with form via email from inspector.

No written procedures for vomiting or diarrheal events. Observed no written procedure for bodily fluid clean up.

Critical food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency. Observed soft serve ice cream machine is cleaned every 48 hours. Facility is not aware of what the manufacturer’s specifications on cleaning frequency are and must provide that information to staff so that they can clean machine at the required intervals. Facility agrees to clean every 24 hours until documentation on cleaning frequency is obtained.

Corrected during inspection, critical; improper display of poisonous or toxic materials offered for retail sale. Observed Mean Green cleaning chemicals stored over single use items such as napkins and cups. Person in charge was able to move chemicals and store in a manner that cannot contaminate clean utensils or equipment.

Hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable. Observed no thin tipped probe thermometer on site.

No sanitizer test kit available. Observed quat test strips for chlorine sanitizer.

Food service operator did not have a person in charge per shift with level one certification in food protection. Observed no level one food safety certification in facility.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

June 4

• Piqua City Pool, Pitsenbarger Park — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

June 13

• B&K Rootbeer Stand, 1407 South St., Piqua — Remove extra boxes from storeroom. Be sure food employees report symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, store throat with fever and jaundice to person in charge.