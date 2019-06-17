Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

DRUG OVERDOSE: A drug overdose was reported at 6 a.m. on June 12 on the 300 block of Caldwell Street. A male subject was found in a restroom. He was revived by a squad and refused to be transported.

MENACING: Police responded to a call referencing a male subject saying threats to another male subject at 8:40 a.m. on June 12 on South Main Street. The male suspect was located and warned for menacing.

FOUND: Drug paraphernalia was found at a residence from a previous tenant at 9:15 a.m. on June 12 on the 500 block of Kitt Street. The evidence was collected and destroyed.

A caller found a used syringe at the location inside the bathroom at approximately 2:40 p.m. on June 12 at the Bethany Center on South Street. Unknown who the syringe belongs to, and it was placed into the sharps container for disposal.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: The side panel of a caller’s van was hit by an unknown object, causing a small dent, on June 12 near Main Optical on North Main Street. It was reported at 12:45 p.m. that day. Unknown what caused the damage.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: A subject reported her vehicle was hit by an unknown vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart at 1:35 p.m. on June 12.

AGENCY ASSIST: Piqua Tactical Response Team assisted Sidney TRT with service of a narcotics search warrant on June 12.

THEFT: Subject reported an unauthorized charge made on her social security card on June 12.

A juvenile female stole items from Family Dollar on High Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. on June 12.

Property was reported stolen from a complainant’s porch at approximately 8:50 p.m. on June 12 on the 1500 block of Nicklin Avenue.

FIREWORKS: There was a report of a subject letting off fireworks at approximately 7 p.m. on June 12 at residence on the 400 block of Summit Street. The subject was warned.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A victim advised that a loose pit bull attacked and bit his dog while he was walking it at approximately 7 p.m. on Broadway Street on June 12. The pit bull owner was located and charged. David J. Holycross, 43, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor dogs running at large in connection with this incident.

ASSIST SQUAD: There was a squad call for male subject lying on a sidewalk at approximately 8:30 p.m. on June 12 in the area of Gordon and Young streets. A male subject was sleeping. The male subject was intoxicated, but was able to care for himself and stay on the sidewalk and walk. He advised he was going to go to a friend’s house.

There was a report of a male subject passed out in a yard at 11:45 p.m. on June 12 on the 600 block of West Greene Street. The male subject got up and walked away prior to officer and EMS arrival. He was not located.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of a subject drinking a beer while driving a vehicle at approximately 9 p.m. on June 12 on the 1500 block of Covington Avenue. The vehicle could not be located.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle accident at approximately 10:15 a.m. on June 13 in the area of North Wayne and West Water streets. There were no reported injuries.