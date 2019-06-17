The Paul G. Duke Foundation welcomes new trustee

TROY — The Trustees of The Paul G. Duke Foundation are pleased to welcome new board member Deborah Miller, the executive director of Charitable Healthcare Network, formerly the Ohio Association of Free Clinics. Miller’s experience as a hospital nurse in several settings at Upper Valley Medical Center influenced her work as the former executive director of Health Partners Free Clinic, where she led efforts to expand the Clinic’s facilities and services for the community. These experiences continue to impact her approach to her role at the Charitable Healthcare Network, where she has worked toward passage of legislation to strengthen free clinics and has helped develop quality standards for free clinics throughout the state. In addition to her leadership experience, Miller brings to the board a keen awareness of the barriers that face vulnerable members of the community, particularly with respect to health care.

Miller succeeds B. Mark Hess, M.D., who served on the board with distinction from 2006 to 2019. The trustees are grateful for Hess’ many contributions to their activities and wish him well for the future.

The Paul G. Duke Foundation, a Supporting Foundation of The Columbus Foundation, was established in 1983 by Paul G. Duke, a Miami County businessman and philanthropist. Duke’s philanthropic activities have been continued by his daughter, Patricia Duke Robinson, an active community volunteer and advocate for the residents of Miami County.

Robinson has entrusted stewardship of the foundation to dedicated leaders from the Miami County community, who are committed to building on the foundation’s 35-year history of strategic grantmaking and investment in the region.

The Duke Foundation’s Board of Trustees include Linda A. Daniel; William J. McGraw, III, Esq.; Deborah Miller; Rayce Robinson; and Ronald B. Scott. Patricia Duke Robinson serves as President Emeritus.

