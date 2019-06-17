SkillsUSA names 24 Schools as National Models of Excellence

MIAMI COUNTY — SkillsUSA recently named 24 SkillsUSA chapters as Models of Excellence for 2019, and the Upper Valley Career Center is honored to be among those chapters. At the top level of SkillsUSA’s Chapter Excellence Program, these schools are recognized for the exceptional integration and application of personal, workplace, and technical skills in their SkillsUSA chapter activities. This is the highest award bestowed on chapters by SkillsUSA, which is one of the largest student organizations for career and technical education.

“The Models of Excellence program represents the very best in chapter achievement and community involvement,” said Timothy W. Lawrence, executive director of SkillsUSA. “These students represent our future workforce and reflect the future of their communities. This is a tremendous honor for each school and validates these outstanding SkillsUSA programs as some of the best in the nation.”

The 24 Models of Excellence chapters will participate in the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Ky., June 24-28. Activities include finalist interviews, an awards dinner at the Kentucky Derby Museum, and recognition at the SkillsUSA awards ceremony in front of more than 12,000 students, instructors, and business leaders. The Chapter Excellence Program is provided in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor and Crescent Tools, a premier hand-tool brand from Apex Tool Group.

“We are honored to be part of this program,” said Curt Weber, senior director of brand management for Apex Tool Group. “These students possess the skills that every employer seeks, including leadership, initiative, communication, teamwork, and problem solving. Their SkillsUSA instructors take the education of these students to the next level by elevating it from classroom instruction to successful application.”

Upper Valley Career Center commends advisors Jeffrey Bertke, Sara Plozy, and Dave Collins for their hard work, dedication, and leadership that has propelled the UVCC SkillsUSA Chapter to this elite status.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/06/web1_image003.jpg Provided photo UVCC SkillsUSA local officers, along with Roger Voisard, supervisor, and Jeff Bertke, advisor, display bicycles from a recent service project for the Miamibucs. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/06/web1_IMG_4794.jpg Provided photo UVCC SkillsUSA local officers, along with Roger Voisard, supervisor, and Jeff Bertke, advisor, display bicycles from a recent service project for the Miamibucs.

UVCC honored as America’s Top SkillsUSA Programs for 2019