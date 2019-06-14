Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

BURGLARY:A victim reported that an unknown male subject with a gun forced his way into her residence on the 100 block of Staunton Street and stole her purse from the house on June 11 at approximately 9 p.m. The incident is still under investigation, and no one has been charged in connection with this incident. The victim was not harmed during the incident. The victim’s purse was later recovered, but money was missing from the purse.

WARRANT: Brandon M. Hypes, 19, of Piqua, turned himself in on a warrant for fifth-degree felony theft on June 10.

THEFT: There was a report of an unlocked vehicle that was gone through and several hand tools were reported stolen on the 500 block of Adams Street. It took place sometime between June 5-10.

SEX OFFENSE: On June 10, a report was made about a sex offense that occurred in 2016. Investigation is pending.

On June 11, a report was made about a rape that occurred several months ago. Investigation is pending.

ACCIDENT: A juvenile on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle and sustained minor injuries at 5:40 p.m. on June 10 in the area of Wilson Avenue and South Street. Video of the incident is being obtained. Investigation is ongoing.

TRESPASSING: A subject was warned for trespassing at Edison State Community College at 1:45 p.m. on June 11.

Former resident was trespassed from a residence on the 900 block of Briarcliff Avenue on June 12 at 12:25 a.m.

MENACING: There was a report of a menacing complaint at the pool at 2:20 p.m. on June 11 on South Street. There were conflicting stories from all parties involved. Investigation is pending.

ASSIST MOTORIST: Officer used door unlock kit to assist in unlocking car door with one-year-old child who was mobile inside the car at approximately 3:30 p.m. on June 11 on the 200 block of Looney Road.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of an argument between neighbors at 3:50 p.m. on June 11 on the 600 block of South Main Street. Both males alleged the other threatened them. Parties were warned for disorderly conduct.

Officer dispatched to the report of a disturbance at approximately 8:20 p.m. on June 11 on the 1200 block of Nicklin Avenue. Officer advised individuals to go different ways for the night to cool off.

Officer dispatched to a disorderly conduct complaint at approximately 1 a.m. on June 12 on the 300 block of South Street. Officer escorted an intoxicated male home.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a report of a hit skip accident at 3:45 p.m. on June 11 near Sunset Meat Market on Covington Avenue.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: Officers responded on the report of a male subject getting into vehicles at a used car dealership at 2 a.m. on June 12 at Touch and Drive on North County Road 25-A. Suspect was arrested and transported to the county jail. Zachary L. Crump, 24, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony breaking and entering, second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging, and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.