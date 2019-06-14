Piqua Farmers Market to host Chocolate Chip Cookie Contest

PIQUA — Calling all cookie bakers! The Piqua Community Farmers Market is hosting their annual chocolate chip cookie baking contest on Thursday, June 27, at 5:30 p.m. There will be two categories, youth (14 and under) and adults.

Contestants can deliver cookies to the farmers market between 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27. Judges will start judging promptly at 5:30 p.m. Cookies will be judged on appearance, taste, and general appeal. After the judging the winners will be announced, and then there will be a cookie and milk social for the contestants and the Farmers Market visitors and vendors. Milk will be provided.

Contestants are encouraged to bring in their family favorite chocolate chip cookies or invent a new one to “wow” the judges. Guidelines about the contest can be found at piquafarmersmarket.com. The winner in each category will win “Market Money” to be used at the Piqua Community Farmers Market. The first place winners in each category will receive $15, the second place will receive $10, and third place winners will receive $5. For more information on the Piqua Community Farmers Market chocolate chip cookie contest please contact Mainstreet Piqua at 773-9355.