Sculptures on the Square returns to Troy

Allison Hewitt, 9, and her sister Miranda, 5, check out one of Troy’s Sculptures on the Square soon after it was put in place in front of Troy Sports Center on Thursday.
Jerry Mullins from the City of Troy, introduces himself to one of the Sculptures on the Square subjects as they are transported by forklift to where downtown Troy visitors can enjoy the latest sculptures this summer.
