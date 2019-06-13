Area briefs

Friday road closing in Troy

TROY — The curb lane from westbound traffic on West Main Street from Interstate 75 to S. Weston Road will be closed to through traffic on Friday, June 14, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The city of Troy will be completing catch basin replacements.

Donation barrels at AAA

MIAMI VALLEY — In response to the Memorial Day tornadoes that caused catastrophic damage to so many area communities, Dayton Food Bank donation barrels can now be found at all Miami Valley area AAA locations. This will provide a convenient place for neighbors to continue helping neighbors.

Members and non-members are invited to stop by and drop off non-perishable food items to any of the following AAA locations:

• North Dayton, 6580 N. Main St., Dayton

• Huber Heights at 8381 Old Troy Pike

• Troy at 4 South Stanfield Road

Miami County Tornado Benefit Music Concert to be held

TIPP CITY — Rum River Blend and the Tipp Roller Mill will host a benefit music concert featuring local bands and musicians on June 29th, 1:30-7 pm at the Tipp City Roller Mill Theater.

The Tipp City Roller Mill is located at 225 E Main St. in Tipp City.

All proceeds will go to the Milton Union Council of churches tornado relief fund.

Current lineup, in no particular order:

Betty Tasker, Earl Pittman, Pat Skinner, Jack King, Rum River Blend, Bill Purk, Curt Duncan and Terry Penkal, John Deboer, SugarGrove, Acoustic Vibze, Eli, Berachah Valley, Pam Baugham, Todd Oaks, Michael Patrick, John Hamilton and Laurel Mountain.

There will be 50/50 draws, donation buckets and food!

The suggested donation at the door is $10.

If you can’t make this day, checks will be accepted anytime, to be made out to: Milton Union Council of Churches – Tornado Relief.

For questions or want to help, contact Linda at (937) 414-0070 or email Music@RumRiverBlend.com.

Miami County YMCA Youth Center to hold Family Fun Day

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Youth Center will be having a Family Fun Saturday Event on June 22, from 2-6 p.m. They will have indoor activities for the family, including obstacle games, corn hole, jump rope, ladder toss, bocca ball, pool, ping-pong, rock painting, and more. Hot dogs, popcorn, ice-cream and lemonade will be served. Mr. Biggles face painting and balloon twisting will be part of their entertainment. The event is free.

The Miami County YMCA Youth Center is located at 223 W. High Street in Piqua.

Paper Airplane Contest at Troy-Miami County Public Library

TROY — Come make your own paper at the Troy-Miami County Public Library on Wednesday, June 19, from 2-4 p.m. for a Paper Airplane Contest. Their celebrity judge, Steve Baker, and volunteers from ITW will determine the distance. The winning pilot will receive a prize. All supplies provided. For all ages. Drop-in anytime between 2-4 p.m. No registration is required. Call the library at (937) 339-0502 ext. 134 for more information. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 West Main Street in Troy.

VBS at St. Paul’s Church in Piqua

PIQUA — Registration is now being accepted for Vacation Bible School at St Paul’s Evangelical & Reformed Church for boys and girls ages four to 12 and their families on June 25, 26 and 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

This “Miraculous Mission: Jesus Saves the World” free program will feature well-loved Bible stories, crafts, songs, games, snacks and visits from some very special people from Piqua’s fire and police departments.

Older youth and adults are invited to stay for the evening for fellowship and Bible study.

Register children for the program at Vbsmate.com/stpaulsvbspiquaoh.

St. Paul’s Church is located at 500 N. Downing Street in downtown Piqua and is handicap accessible.

“Live Free” Reading Program returns to Casstown Church

CASSTOWN — Casstown United Methodist Church will be offering its sixth annual reading and activity program again this summer for youth entering Kindergarten through sixth grade, thanks to the “Live Free” grant provided by the Miami Valley District of the United Methodist Church.

The program will be offered once a week for five weeks on Tuesdays, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning on June 25 at the Casstown UMC, 102 Center Street in Casstown. “Live Free,” which highlights reading skill development led by college students and church members, also includes crafts, games, music and tips for healthy living. A tasty, healthy lunch and snack (following the Ohio Department of Education summer lunch program guidelines) is also included.

Plans are completed to have special presentations by Brukner Nature Center and a visit from the Troy Library Bookmobile.

Miami County Retired Teachers Association June 17 Scholarship Dinner

TROY — The Miami County Retired Teachers will be meeting Monday, June 17, at the Troy Church of the Nazarene, Corner of Rt. 55 and Barnhart Roads. The Scholarship Dinner begins at 6 p.m. For reservations call Connie Keim 335-3683.

The Scholarship meeting honors the 2019 scholarship winners Gabriella Clingman and Mallory Dunlevy, both of Newton. Also in attendance will be Cassie Delk, the first recipient of the Miami County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship.

The keynote speaker will be Judy Deeter, President of the Troy Historical Society.

Miami County Retired Teachers Association keeps retired teachers informed about issues at the state and local levels and well as providing community service. For more information about MCRTA contact David Pinkerton at 335-4501.