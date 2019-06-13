Bradford Public Library to host Bluegrass Festival

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library will be holding their 20th annual Bluegrass Festival on June 28.

This free event is their way of saying “Thanks” to their patrons and community for their support of the library’s events and services.

This year’s festival will be held in the auditorium of Bradford Schools. Music will start at 5:30 p.m. and will end by 10 p.m. Four bands are scheduled to entertain including:

• Rum River Blend at 5:30 p.m.

• Showtime Grass with a special Salute to veterans at 6:30 p.m.

• Laurel Mountain at 7:30 p.m.

• Berachah Valley at 8:30 p.m.

These musicians donate their time and talents for the community to enjoy. Bands will have CDs available to purchase. Emcees for the evening will be Caleb and Morgan Ingram who will share some of their talents as well.

A raffle will be held during the event of unique items donated by local businesses and individuals to help cover festival expenses. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Tickets will be available to purchase at the library on Monday, June 17, as well as the night of the festival. Drawings will take place throughout the evening between the band’s performances. You do not need to be present to win.

Food and drinks will be available to purchase provided by the Bradford Historical Society.

For more information, please visit or call the library at (937) 448-2612.