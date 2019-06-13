Heavy damage, minor injury in downtown crash

One person was transported from this crash at Water and Wayne Street in Piqua on Thursday. One vehicle was hit a light pole and the Town & Country Furniture building the other remained in the street. Both vehicles suffered heavy damage. No damage was reported to the building. Piqua Police are investigating the crash.

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

