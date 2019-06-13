Tornado and storm home cleanup hotline available

MIAMI VALLEY — A tornado and storm home cleanup hotline is available. The Crisis Cleanup Hotline is extending their deadline from June 14 until June 21. Several relief agencies are staffing a free Crisis Cleanup hotline for tarping, tree-cutting, debris removal, and home cleanup from the recent tornadoes and severe storms in Ohio. This hotline will connect survivors with reputable and vetted relief agencies that will assist in debris cleanup and mucking out, as they are able. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to the expected overwhelming need. Survivors needing assistance can call 800-451-1954 for free help from local relief agencies.

“We are offering this service to help facilitate cleanup by various aid agencies standing by to assist those affected by the storms,” said Aaron Titus, executive director of Crisis Cleanup. “This hotline will alert multiple relief agencies that survivors need help. All services are free and performed by vetted and reputable relief agencies and/or members of VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters). Response times will vary so we ask residents their patience while the teams receive and organize their response to help.”

In its first week, the Crisis Cleanup Hotline registered more than 250 homeowners requesting help. More than 30 relief agencies and groups have registered with the hotline to aid those in need. Groups wanting to join the Crisis Cleanup network can register at www.crisiscleanup.org.

Importantly, this hotline cannot assist with social services such as food, clothing, shelter, insurance, or questions about FEMA registration.