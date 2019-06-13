Planet Fitness offers free use of facilities to tornado victims

MIAMI VALLEY —In light of the severe impact left behind by recent Ohio storms and tornadoes, Planet Fitness is welcoming anyone – member or not – area affected by the May 27 tornadoes to use their amenities free of charge at five of its Dayton-area clubs, from now through June 30.

Their amenities include showers, locker rooms, fitness equipment, massage chairs, and more. Hours vary by location; non-members must simply show ID and sign into the guest register. Planet Fitness clubs do not offer towel service or shampoo, etc.

The locations include:

• Planet Fitness Englewood, 606 Taywood Rd., Englewood

• Planet Fitness Huber Heights, 7651 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights

• Planet Fitness Piqua, 1245 East Ash Street, Suite 100, Piqua

• Planet Fitness Springfield, 1503 N. Bechtle Avenue, Springfield

• Planet Fitness Sugarcreek Township, 6148 Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Township

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/06/tornado2019_1x2rev-8.pdf

Offer open through June 30