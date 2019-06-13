Miami Shores $1.2M clubhouse nears completion

TROY — The new Miami Shores Golf Course Clubhouse will host an open house for public tours from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18. A ribbon cutting will be held at 5 p.m.

The $1.2 million clubhouse project features a new concession and banquet area. The pro shop is located on the south end of the building close to the golf cart area.The building kept its wrap-around porch area for views of the course, river levee and recreational trail.

Brian Weaver, senior associate from ALT Architecture Inc., shared the vision for the clubhouse, which he said will appeal not just to golfers, but for the entire public, which will be able to use it year-round.

“They can use it in the winter time, it’s completely different. We improved the golf, but it’s not just for golf,” Weaver said during a media preview of the facility last month. “It’s such a beautiful property and it’s really neat out here, even in the winter time … when we were designing the clubhouse, we kept in mind that this really ought to be used year round as a community amenity.”

The pro shop was relocated in the former dining area space to improve efficiency for employees and patrons of the course. Weaver said the golf traffic is now closer to the golf carts and staging pad, away from the general public space of the dining and community space areas.

“This is a really nice space compared to what we had and ties in better in every way in what we need to see and what we need. It’s nice to have access to the carts over here and not keep going back and forth like we use to,” Miami Shores Director of Golf Kyler Booher said.

Outside of the pro shop are the new restroom facilities, before entering into “The Shoreline” dining area and community space. Members of the park board asked for public input to rename the concession stand and banquet area, with The Shoreline emerging as the top pick.

The meeting area can be partitioned off for a small meeting of 30 or open up to 130 guests at the clubhouse. Weaver said the meeting space can be set up for presentations using the clubhouse’s flat screen televisions. Large open windows allow for full view of the course while indoors either grabbing a meal or waiting out a rain shower.

The new full service kitchen includes prep space and additional fryers, walk-in cooler and the ability to cater to larger groups. A full beverage center and drink service will expand to include wine and liquor options once permits are obtained. The menu will also expand to offer more appetizer options and faster turn around for food services, according to David Kerg, the city’s food and beverage manager.

Darlene Smith was appointed to the position of assistant food and beverage manager/concession in February and will serve Miami Shores patrons at The Shoreline. Smith said she’s excited to offer more options to the clubhouse menu and is looking forward to seeing the clubhouse filled with both familiar faces and new patrons of “The Shoreline.”

The project’s general contractor was Vancon General Contractor of Dayton, which submitted the lowest bid for the project at $1,217,360 on June 22, 2018. An additional $16,000 was added to the project for the foundation of the former pro shop area. Council approved to pay ALT Architecture $80,000 for design work of the clubhouse renovation during the design phase. A final cost for the entire project was not available as of press time.

The Miami Shore Golf Course clubhouse renovation project turned into a new construction project due to unforeseen structural issues.

Last winter, the clubhouse structure was completely demolished and the structure was rebuilt, although the foundation of the clubhouse remained intact. The initial plans called for the walls to remain and be reinforced with the roof line to be rebuilt.

Weaver said the planned construction was already built into the project behind the existing walls, but as construction workers removed the roof, the existing exterior block walls structurally unsound.

A new 300 yard driving range features five target greens and a small chipping green near the entrance of Miami Shores. Booher said the driving range has been a welcomed addition to the course grounds. The entire cost of the range is expected to cost under $200,000, according to city officials.

The clubhouse has stood on the grounds since 1948, with the pro shop added in 1954.

According to a public information request, Miami Shores 18-hole public golf course has received a $250,000 general fund transfer each year in the last three years.

The golf course had the following revenues: $648,613 in 2015; $628,787 in 2016; and $652,773 in 2017. Expenditures, such as salaries, equipment and supplies, at Miami Shores included: $866,755 in 2015, $822,103 in 2016; and $820,272 in 2017. The city noted capital expenditures have routinely been mowers, maintenance equipment and golf carts.

