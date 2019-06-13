Defendant’s burglary charge reduced

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man previously accused of burglary waived his right to a grant jury and pleaded guilty to a lesser charged in Miami County Common Pleas Court this week.

Steven A. Butt, 37, of Troy, waived his right to a grand jury indictment and pleaded guilty to fifth-degree felony breaking and entering, fifth-degree felony harassment by an inmate with a bodily substance, and second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging by way of a bill of information. The breaking and entering charge was reduced down from a charge of third-degree felony burglary as part of a plea agreement with the state.

Butt was originally charged with third-degree felony burglary and second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with an incident on the 900 block of Race Street in Troy on March 16. According to Troy Police Department reports, Butt was accused of breaking into a residence, causing damage throughout the residence, and stealing a laptop.

Butt was also charged with harassment by an inmate with a bodily substance on March 19 in connection with an incident where he threw a bodily substance at someone while incarcerated.

Butt is facing six to 12 months in prison for the breaking and entering and the harassment charges, in addition to up to a $2,500 fine each. If he is sentenced to prison, he would also have three years of mandatory post release control once he is released from prison. Butt is also facing up to 90 days in jail and up to a $750 fine for the criminal damaging charge.

Butt is still being held in the Miami County Jail. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 22.

In other news:

The sentencing for a man found guilty of breaking and entering was continued in Common Pleas Court this week after he requested to have a pre-sentencing investigation instead of sticking with a plea agreement with the state.

De’Andre L. Clay, 39, who has previous addresses in Trotwood and Piqua, recently entered pleas of no contest to charges of fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property and fifth-degree felony breaking and entering. Clay had a previous plea agreement with the state to serve 12 months in prison, but during his previously scheduled sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Clay requested to have a pre-sentence investigation done instead. Clay said that he was seeking to reduce his prison time.

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall ordered a pre-sentence investigation for Clay. His sentencing was rescheduled to July 24.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

