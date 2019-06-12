Pickup burns at Salvation Army Store

Piqua firefighters extinguish a fire in a pickup truck that broke out in the parking lot of the Salvation Army Story on Looney Road around noon on Wednesday. There were no injuries but the truck was a total loss. No cause has been determined for the fire.

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

