Area briefs

Upper Valley Fun Fliers plan 2019 Fun Fly In

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Fun Fliers will hold their 2019 Fun Fly In on Saturday, June 15, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Upper Valley Fun Fliers Airfield on Troy-Sidney Road, which is approximately a half a mile north of U.S. Route 36, in Piqua. The public is invited.

Participants must show proof of AMA membership. There is a $10 landing fee.

Food and drink will be available for a donation. There will be door prizes.

YWCA Offers “Safe Sitter” Class

PIQUA — Students ages 11-13 can sign up to become a “Safe Sitter” with a 3 session class beginning Tuesday, July 9, at the Piqua YWCA. Other class times in this session will be held July 16 and July 23. Two class session are available on the July dates: 10 a.m. to noon or 4-6 p.m.

“This program is more than babysitting, but a youth developmental program focusing on safety and life skills,” said Jenny Stewart, YWCA Coordinator for the program. “Students will participate in small group interactive learning, role-play games and practice rescue skills with manikins,” she added.

Upon completion of this six-hour course, students will be a registered safe sitter. “YWCA volunteers have completed extensive training to be able to teach this program,” said Stewart. “We feel that the youth taking the Safe Sitter classes will be better prepared to both babysit and take care of emergency situations at home and in other places too.”

Students must attend all three classes in order to be certified. YWCA membership is not required. Fee for the class is $35. Class size is limited so sign up early. Class fees must be paid by Tuesday, June 25, in order to secure a place in the class.

For more information on the class or to register, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne Street or call 773-6626.

Public invited to spring art exhibit

TROY — Brukner Nature Center invites you to see the work of Kate Huser Santucci, an exhibit that is running through June 16.

Santucci started her career as a sculptor but is now working in mixed media. Her work combines beeswax and oil paint with three dimensional techniques, found objects, and drawings.

All proceeds from the sale of Santucci’s artwork will support the development of Brukner’s Pollinator Garden, a haven of native plants created for native insects. Admission to Brukner Nature Center is $2.50/person (cash or check).

The Brukner Nature Center is located at 5995 Horseshoe Bend Rd. in Troy.

Students invited to Young Birders’ Club

TROY — With birds now on their nesting grounds, Brukner Nature Center’s Young Birders’ Club will shift their focus from observing birds that are migrating through to increasing their understanding of what and how Ohio’s nesting birds are doing.

This month, they will visit Brukner’s River’s Edge Property on Saturday, June 15, from 9-11 a.m. and check bluebird boxes for nesting activity. They hope to find not just eastern bluebirds, but also tree swallows and purple martins.

They will also travel the Cascades Loop trail in search of nests hidden within the branches of the trees.

The Young Birders’ Club is geared just for students in grades six through 12 with an interest in birding. Membership in the YBC is just $10/year, plus high quality binoculars and field guides are provided for meetings and field trips, so no additional equipment is needed. For more information please contact Brian at brian@bruknernaturecenter.com.

View from Vista offered

TROY — Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista birdlife and join members of the BNC Bird Club on Sunday, June 16, from 2-4 p.m., as you learn to identify feathered friends. Binoculars are available for use.