Members attend FFA Camp

CARROLLTON — Earlier this month, members of the FFA Chapters at Covington and Miami East High schools attended the first session of Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum, Carrollton. There were over 250 campers in attendance with additional State FFA Officers, FFA Camp Staff, and dozens of FFA Advisors from across the state. FFA Camp Muskingum is located on Leesville Lake and is owned and operated by the Ohio FFA Association.

Members attending Miami East-MVCTC FFA included Jeffrey Blackford, Carter Gilbert, Grayson Jacobe, Evan Massie, and Rylee Puthoff. Attending from Covington-UVCC FFA was Randy Anthony

The 2019 theme was a “­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Color Wars.” During the week, members also participated in various sports tournaments involving softball, sand volleyball, basketball, ping pong, and corn hole. Additional competitions included reciting of the FFA Camp Creed, rifle, shotgun, and archery, and hide-n-seek challenges. Each morning, before breakfast, campers had the opportunity to plunge into the lake or take a sunrise walk.

During the first day members met fellow members in their camp chapters, learned camp rules, and participated in a dance. The day ended with a campfire reflecting of opportunities at camp.

The second day included team building activities, high ropes for senior members, a night time scavenger hunt, and a team building workshop by the State FFA Officers. The highlight of the day was a visit from a guest speaker, Ty Higgins. Higgins is a former farm broadcaster and now media specialist for the Ohio Farm Bureau. He is the man that created the 10 gallon challenge to promote the dairy industry. The day ended with a campfire challenging campers to work together as a team.

On Wednesday, members rotated through various environmentally-related workshops including creaking, tree identification, recycling, and more. Campers were greeted by the Ohio State University on how to attend OSU in an agriculture degree. Junior and senior campers completed a community service program. The day ended with a campfire challenging campers to take advantage of every opportunity at camp.

Thursday gave campers the opportunity to attend workshops on canoeing, kayaking, and line dancing. Some chose to attend workshops on environmental issues. The afternoon included water-related games. Following the speaking finals, members attended a talent show in which Evan Massie participated. Members participated in a dance. The evening ended with a slideshow of the week and a life-challenge by the State FFA Officers.

The week ended with a Friday morning cleaning of camp and a send-off by the State FFA Officers.

Highlights of the week were the many friends and challenges that campers overcame. Members enjoyed the experience to meet FFA members from across the state and connect back to nature.

Provided photo FFA members attending the 2019 FFA Camp were (front row, L to R) Rylee Puthoff, Carter Gilbert, Evan Massie (back row, L to R) Grayson Jacobe, Jeffrey Blackford, and Randy Anthony.