Practical tactical training

Detective Dave Thomas of the Piqua Police Department demonstrates the use of a pike pole to breach a window and clear broken glass during TRT training at the form L&K Motel on Country Club Road on Tuesday. Both the Piqua fire and police departments utilized the structures, which are slated to be demolished, for training purposes this week.

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

A Piqua Police Department TRT member uses a pike pole to break a glass window during training exercises at the former L&K Motel on Country Club Road on Tuesday.

Detective Dave Thomas of the Piqua Police Department demonstrates the use of a pike pole to breach a window and clear broken glass during TRT training at the form L&K Motel on Country Club Road on Tuesday. Both the Piqua fire and police departments utilized the structures, which are slated to be demolished, for training purposes this week. ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/06/web1_061119mju_ppd_trt1.jpg Detective Dave Thomas of the Piqua Police Department demonstrates the use of a pike pole to breach a window and clear broken glass during TRT training at the form L&K Motel on Country Club Road on Tuesday. Both the Piqua fire and police departments utilized the structures, which are slated to be demolished, for training purposes this week. ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today A Piqua Police Department TRT member uses a pike pole to break a glass window during training exercises at the former L&K Motel on Country Club Road on Tuesday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/06/web1_061119mju_ppd_trt2.jpg A Piqua Police Department TRT member uses a pike pole to break a glass window during training exercises at the former L&K Motel on Country Club Road on Tuesday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today