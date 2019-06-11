Speedway robber sentenced to prison

MIAMI COUNTY — A Vandalia man was sentenced to serve six years in prison on Tuesday for robbing the Speedway gas station on West Main Street in Troy in January.

Jason H. Whitacre, 46, of Vandalia, entered a plea of guilty for second-degree felony robbery and waived his right to a pre-sentence investigation on June 6 as part a plea agreement with state, which included that Whitacre would serve six years in prison for his actions on Jan. 16.

According to previous police reports, Whitacre purchased a small item from Speedway on Jan. 16, causing the register to open. When the clerk opened the cash register, Whitacre went around the counter, shoved the clerk to the ground, and took off with the contents. Whitacre then fled on foot to the KFC next door and took off in a silver Pontiac Sunfire.

On Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Whitacre expressed confusion about the fact that his sentence was a mandatory sentence due to his past criminal history, which includes prior robbery convictions in Ohio and Florida, so it is mandatory that he serve his entire sentence. Whitacre still proceeded forward with the sentencing, agreeing to the six years in his plea agreement with the state rather than seeking a pre-sentence investigation.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker noted that the mandatory sentence was reflected on Whitacre’s previous plea form.

“I’m not a monster,” said Whitacre, who blamed his actions on drug use. “I’ve struggled badly with addiction.” Whitacre also apologized to the victim, his family, and the community.

Parker noted that the victim, the clerk at Speedway that morning, suffered emotional trauma, causing her to leave her job and seek new employment. Parker also noted that the clerk went to the hospital following the robbery and was found to have a concussion as a result of the incident.

After going over Whitacre’s criminal history, Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall said, “There’s only one conclusion … You’re going to re-commit.”

Whitacre received 86 days of jail credit. He was also ordered to pay $116 in restitution to Speedway. He will also have five years of post-release control once he is released from prison.

In other news:

A Tipp City man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Tuesday for charges stemming from a “crime spree” in February.

Levi C. Adkins, 28, was sentenced to concurrent sentences of six months in prison for two separate counts of fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property. Adkins then received 18 months in prison for third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, and that sentence will also run concurrently to his other sentences.

Adkins was previously implicated in a hit and run crash on Feb. 19 on State Route 41 between Knoop and Sayers roads, in addition to a crash that went down an embankment on the bike path near State Route 202, but he was not charged in connection with the crashes per a plea agreement with the state. Adkins was found in possession of a stolen vehicle after the crashes that had been reported stolen from Independent Auto Sales in Troy prior to the incident. Adkins was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

The mandatory fine of $5,000 for his drug charge was waived, but a total restitution of approximately $27,070 was imposed. The restitution will go toward a number of victims, including public institutions like the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Miami County Parks District and other private victims like the victim from the hit and run. Adkins’ attorney Jack Hemm said that Adkins was agreeing to pay the victims from other charges that had been dismissed as well as the ones to which he had pleaded guilty.

“I’d like to apologize for my actions,” Adkins said. He blamed his actions on his drug use, saying that if he got community control instead of prison time, he was going to live in a sober living program with an organization called Recovery Works.

“I can better myself,” Adkins said.

Wall called Adkins’ actions a “crime spree,” adding that he had not “let go of the drugs” at this point in his life. She added later that his actions had caused “severe economic and physical harm.”

While Adkins had no prior felonies on his record, Wall noted that he had a number of other past charges and dismissed charges related to his drug use.

“It’s now catching up to you,” Wall said. “You’ve been spiraling out of control on drugs.”

Adkins also received 113 days of jail credit. He will also have three years of post-release control upon his release from prison.

