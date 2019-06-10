Rock ‘N Roll Car Show coming this weekend

PIQUA – Piqua Arts Council, Mainstreet Piqua, Miami Valley Corvette Club, Miami Valley Centre Mall, and Sunset Dental present the 4th Annual Rock ‘N Roll Car Show in conjunction with the kick off or Rock Piqua on Saturday, June 15.

The car show is open to cars from any era with a $5 per car fee, of which $4 of each fee will be donated to the Bethany Center.

The car show will take place on the 300-400 blocks of North Main Street in Downtown Piqua. Cars should enter at the north end in the area of Greene and North Main Street. The car show will start at noon and run until 6 p.m. with the first 75 cars that register getting a custom dash plaque. Trophies will be presented by the Miami Valley Corvette Club and Sunset Dental.

The Rock ‘N Roll Car Show happens in addition to the first Rock Piqua concert of the year. The concert will feature high energy Dayton Party Band, Zack Attack. Zack Attack covers a wide range of music including popular R&B, hip hop, pop, and alternative music from as far back as the 70’s. This four-person band will bring the energy all night long and keep spectators on their feet dancing the whole time. Patrons hoping to sit down are reminded to bring their own chairs as chairs and benches will not be provided.

Rock Piqua will kick off at 8 p.m. in Canal Place between the 300 block of North Main and Spring streets. North Main and Ash streets will be closed before the concert in the area, so please plan accordingly.

The Rock ‘N Roll Car show is sponsored by the Miami Valley Corvette Club, Miami Valley Centre Mall, and Sunset Dental. Rock Piqua is sponsored in part by headlining sponsors, including the city of Piqua, Unity National Bank, French Oil fund of the Piqua Community Foundation, Premier Health Partners, Edison State Community College, Vectren Foundation, Emerson Climate, and Polysource, Inc. Both events are put on by Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua with the help of these community organizations.

The next Rock Piqua concert will take place on Saturday, July 20, and feature the Eric Sowers Band. Eric Sowers is a rising country star and will be playing modern country hits along with some of his original songs. Rock Piqua is free and open to the public, please no outside food or drinks.

More information on the Rock Piqua Concert series can be found at www.RockPiqua.com or by calling Mainstreet Piqua at 937-773-9355.

Provided photo The 4th Annual Rock ‘N Roll Car Show will be held this weekend in conjunction with the kick off or Rock Piqua on Saturday, June 15. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/06/web1_Rock-N-Roll-Car-Show.jpg Provided photo The 4th Annual Rock ‘N Roll Car Show will be held this weekend in conjunction with the kick off or Rock Piqua on Saturday, June 15.